Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea today as the capital delivers the game of the weekend, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Chelsea key information • Date: Sunday, 29 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Arsenal are into the vital run-in period and have a huge London derby against Chelsea today in the Premier League.

The Blues would love nothing more than to put another dent in Mikel Arteta's title hopes, and this game promises to have everything.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Get 70% off NordVPN



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Sky Sports

🎁 Free Amazon gift card

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the UK

Arsenal vs Chelsea is the headline game of this week's Sunday programme in the Premier League and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK.

It will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, and subscribers will be able to stream the match on Sky Go.

Kick-off from the Emirates Stadium is at 16:30 GMT.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With more games than ever this season (215 in the Premier League and heaps more in the EFL), Sky Sports has a strong offering for football fans in the UK. It's yours for £35 a month on a two-year plan that will include their new multi-view streaming and a Netflix sub. For those not wanting to commit long-term, NowTV offers Sky Sports channels on daily or monthly passes.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the US

Arsenal vs Chelsea will be available to fans in the USA on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock has had a price rise ahead of the new season, but with half of all Premier League games streaming live, it's still a decent investment for soccer fans, with plenty of content beyond that, too. $10.99 is the new monthly starting price.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in Australia

Premier League lovers in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Can I still get tickets to Arsenal vs Chelsea this weekend?

Yes you can! Tickets for the huge at the Emirates Stadium are available from Seat Unique.

Get VIP Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Premier League preview

Arsenal are still top of the Premier League table by virtue of a five-point gap and will have to beat Chelsea in order to continue their quest for silverware.

Having played a game more, the recent 2-2 draw with Wolves, the Gunners know Manchester City are stepping up their pursuit and cannot afford another slip-up any time soon.

Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze scored a double each in the recent 4-1 win over Spurs and Arteta will hope for more of the same against another London rival.

Bukayo Saka could be back for the game against Liam Rosenior's side and Ben White too.

Chelsea are still in the hunt for a top-four spot, although their European hopes took a major dent as Burnley struck late at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

The good news is Cole Palmer started and played 75 minutes in that game, but the Chelsea star will have to do much more in order to help his team ensure a Champions League spot come the end of the season.

Rosenior has still only lost one game since taking over from Enzo Maresca, with that defeat coming against Arsenal in their EFL Cup semi-final second-leg defeat.

The bad news is the Blues haven't beaten Arsenal since 2021 in all competitions, and are winless in 10 previous meetings.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

It's going to be tight and probably boring, as Arsenal like to set up in these big games, but we are predicting a 1-1 draw.