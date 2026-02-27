How to watch Scottish Premiership 2025/26: Live Streams & TV Information

The Scottish Premiership has been filled with drama in 2025/26 with Hearts making a real fist of the title race against Celtic and Rangers. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels for the league wherever you're in the world.

As with English football, live coverage is limited. The long-standing 3pm blackout means only a select number of matches are broadcast live on TV each week.

The standout fixture, as always, is the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers, a game that captures global attention every season. But there’s far more to enjoy beyond that marquee clash. With Hearts mounting a serious title challenge, keeping pace with the frontrunners is becoming more important than ever.

Don't forget about the league split either, which divides the top six and bottom six teams for the final part of the season — making fixtures even more pivotal.

Read on as we explain exactly how to watch the Scottish Premiership 2025/26 season from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Scottish Premiership 2025/26 from anywhere

Away from home during the 2025/26 season? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching the Scottish Premiership. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Watch Scottish Premiership 2025/26 in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports and Premier Sports will broadcast multiple games of the Scottish Premiership across the season.

Watch up to 60 Scottish Premiership matches a season on Sky Sports Sky Sports will broadcast up to 60 matches of the Scottish Premiership a season, including every Old Firm game. Prices start at £22/month for those with an existing Sky package while you can also get day passes through NOW Sports for £14.99.

Watch 22 Scottish Premiership games a season on Premier Sports Premier Sports have the rights to up to 22 Scottish Premiership games a season. Prices start at £17.99/month for flexible pay as you go and you will also get access to a host of other football, including the Scottish Cup, La Liga and DFB Pokal.

Watch Scottish Premiership 2025/26 in the US

In the US, Paramount+ is the primary broadcaster for the Scottish Premiership, although their selections are limited.

Watch Scottish Premiership on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the place to watch all your Scottish football action in the States with all the big games to go out on the platform. Prices start at $8.99/month and that will provide you with access to Champions League, Europa League and Conference League football as well.

Watch Scottish Premiership 2025/26 in Australia

In Australia, beIN Sports is the place to get all your Scottish Premiership action.

Stream SPFL 2025/26 on beIN Sports in Australia beIN Sports Connect is where you will need to go to watch all the Scottish Premiership action in Australia. Prices start at AU$15.99/month but you can get 12 months for the price of 10 if you sign up for their annual plan.

Scottish Premiership 2025/26 - Matchweek 29

Saturday 28 February 2026

All kick-offs at 15:00 GMT:

Dundee vs Hibernian

Falkirk vs Kilmarnock

Heart of Midlothian vs Aberdeen

Livingston vs St. Mirren

Motherwell vs Dundee United

Sunday 1 March 2026

Rangers vs Celtic — 12:00 GMT (Old Firm derby)