Alex Iwobi and Pedro Porro battle for the ball in the reverse fixture back in November

Watch Fulham vs Tottenham today as two London clubs battle it out at Craven Cottage, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Fulham are bidding to make it three wins in a row as they welcome a depleted Tottenham side to Craven Cottage today.

Spurs do not have a Premier League win in 2026 to their name and the Lilywhites will have to be much better as the threat of relegation dangles over their heads.

To make matters worse their recent record against the Cottagers does not read well with Fulham winning three of their last four games against them.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Fulham vs Tottenham

Watch Fulham vs Tottenham from anywhere

Watch Fulham vs Tottenham in the UK

Fulham vs Tottenham is one of this weekend's Sunday 2pm games in the Premier League and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK.

It will be shown on Sky Sports+ and subscribers can stream the match on the Sky Sports app.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports You can either get a traditional satellite TV set-up, or a more modern streaming package without the need for a dish. The former costs £37 per month once you've added Sky Sports to a base package, while the latter comes in slightly cheaper at £35 per month.

Watch Fulham vs Tottenham in the US

Fulham vs Tottenham is available to stream and watch live in the US via USA Network.

How to watch Fulham vs Tottenham in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Tottenham Wanderers through Stan Sport.