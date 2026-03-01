‘Paolo Di Canio banished me from the Sunderland training ground, but Gus Poyet wiped the slate clean’ Phil Bardsley on his Black Cats resurgence

Phil Bardsley did not see eye-to-eye with Paolo Di Canio at Sunderland

It’s fair to say that Phil Bardsley’s six-and-a-half year spell at Sunderland was something of a rollercoaster.

Joining in January 2008 when his former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane was in charge, he helped the Black Cats beat the Premier League drop that season.

But over the next half-decade, he would have to battle for his place in the side, play under a host of different managers and would go from being frozen out to playing at Wembley.

Bardsley on firing Sunderland to Wembley

Phil Bardsley also had a loan stint at Burnley in 2006 before returning in 2017 [pictured]

That trip to Wembley came in 2014 when he scored in the League Cup semi-final before his side won on penalties, at his former stomping ground Old Trafford.

“You’re talking about the thunderbolt shot which flew past David de Gea?,” Bardsley asks FourFourTwo. “Nah seriously, it was a bit of a fumble by him because I hadn’t connected cleanly, but that’s one of the games I’ll remember for the rest of my life.

“What made it all the more special was that 18 months earlier, I looked to be on my way out of the club when Paolo Di Canio was there. He’d banished me and one or two others from the training ground.

“Don’t get me wrong, some of his coaching sessions were enjoyable but there are ways and means of managing experienced pros and some of his man-management left a lot to be desired.

“I clicked with his successor, Gus Poyet. He wiped the slate clean and I enjoyed a new lease of life under him, playing wing-back for the first time and scoring a few goals too.

“At the end of that season, I had the chance of moving to Fulham, but instead I signed a new deal with Sunderland out of loyalty to Gus.”

Bardsley would end up making 200 appearances for the Black Cats, so did the highs eclipse the lows?

Phil Bardsley eventually left Sunderland for Stoke in 2014 (Image credit: Getty)

“Yes, I’d say so,” he says. “We lost the League Cup final to Manchester City but played well. And although we struggled at times, there were some magical moments.

“The two 3-0 away wins over Newcastle were sensational and I remember winning at places like Chelsea and Spurs. It’s great to see them back where they belong.

“There’s nowhere quite like the Stadium of Light when it’s rocking and I’d love to go back in the months ahead.”