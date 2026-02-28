‘I have no recollection of doing a dad dance celebration at Stamford Bridge…’ Bolo Zenden on his legendary Sunderland celebration

At the highest level, football is all about winning trophies and the relentless pursuit of success.

But when the dust settles and the medals are stashed away in trophy cabinets, individual moments will endure - whether these are snapshots of brilliance, or something else that puts a smile on fans’ faces.

Former Netherlands midfielder Bolo Zenden was able to play at the highest level and win his fair share of trophies, but one of his most enduring moments came during the final stop of his career.

Zenden on his legendary Sunderland celebration

Zenden reached a Champions League final with Liverpool

When Zenden arrived at Sunderland in 2009, he had enjoyed a career that had seen him earn 54 Netherlands caps, win league titles with PSV and Barcelona, make a £7.5million move to Chelsea, score the winner in Middlesbrough’s first-ever trophy win and play in a Champions League final with Liverpool.

After spending two seasons with Marseille, a 33-year-old Zenden had declared that he wanted to finish his career in England, and found a suitor in the Black Cats.

One of the highlights from his two-year spell at the club came at his former stamping ground Stamford Bridge in November 2010, when Sunderland beat the Premier League leaders 3-0, thanks to goals from Nedum Onuoha, Asamoah Gyan and Danny Welbeck.

But what has lived on that day is not the Dutchman’s performance in the win, but his celebration following Gyan’s goal, as Zenden unleashed a bona fide ‘dad dance’ next to the fleet-footed Ghanaian.

“I have no recollection! [Laughs],” Zenden tells FourFourTwo. “But seriously, it’s better to be remembered than forgotten.

“It wasn’t meant to be anything impressive – more a reaction to a quite incredible performance and result. It was the first time Chelsea had been beaten at home in the league that season and, that day, it was us who played like the reigning champions.”

Zenden couldn't match Asamoah Gyan's dance moves (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Zenden joined Sunderland he came from Marseille, who were then owned by Robert Louis-Dreyfus – father of Sunderland’s current chairman, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

“That’s right, though sadly he’s no longer with us. Clearly his son has the same drive and ambition, judging by the transformation he’s led at Sunderland.”