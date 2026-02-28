‘I have no recollection of doing a dad dance celebration at Stamford Bridge…’ Bolo Zenden on his legendary Sunderland celebration

Features
By Contributions from published

The Dutchman’s final stop of his career came with the Black Cats and included one memorable moment

LEEDS - JANUARY 31: Boudewijn Zenden of Middlesbrough celebrates during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough on January 31, 2004 at Elland Road in Leeds, England. Middlesbrough won the match 3-0. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Bolo Zenden celebrating a goal for Middlesbrough (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the highest level, football is all about winning trophies and the relentless pursuit of success.

But when the dust settles and the medals are stashed away in trophy cabinets, individual moments will endure - whether these are snapshots of brilliance, or something else that puts a smile on fans’ faces.

Zenden on his legendary Sunderland celebration

Boudewijn Zenden 2007

Zenden reached a Champions League final with Liverpool

When Zenden arrived at Sunderland in 2009, he had enjoyed a career that had seen him earn 54 Netherlands caps, win league titles with PSV and Barcelona, make a £7.5million move to Chelsea, score the winner in Middlesbrough’s first-ever trophy win and play in a Champions League final with Liverpool.

After spending two seasons with Marseille, a 33-year-old Zenden had declared that he wanted to finish his career in England, and found a suitor in the Black Cats.

One of the highlights from his two-year spell at the club came at his former stamping ground Stamford Bridge in November 2010, when Sunderland beat the Premier League leaders 3-0, thanks to goals from Nedum Onuoha, Asamoah Gyan and Danny Welbeck.

But what has lived on that day is not the Dutchman’s performance in the win, but his celebration following Gyan’s goal, as Zenden unleashed a bona fide ‘dad dance’ next to the fleet-footed Ghanaian.

“I have no recollection! [Laughs],” Zenden tells FourFourTwo. “But seriously, it’s better to be remembered than forgotten.

“It wasn’t meant to be anything impressive – more a reaction to a quite incredible performance and result. It was the first time Chelsea had been beaten at home in the league that season and, that day, it was us who played like the reigning champions.”

Asamoah Gyan celebrates after scoring for Ghana against Serbia at the 2010 World Cup.

Zenden couldn't match Asamoah Gyan's dance moves (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Zenden joined Sunderland he came from Marseille, who were then owned by Robert Louis-Dreyfus – father of Sunderland’s current chairman, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

“That’s right, though sadly he’s no longer with us. Clearly his son has the same drive and ambition, judging by the transformation he’s led at Sunderland.”

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.