Liverpool fans' favourite chant revealed! You'll Never Walk Alone to be played on night Reds lift Premier League trophy

You'll Never Walk Alone is the favourite chant of Liverpool fans, according to an online survey carried out by FourFourTwo and Liverpool sponsors Standard Chartered – and you'll be able to hear it during the Reds' match against Chelsea tonight.

It's been 30 years since Liverpool last lifted a league title, but the wait is almost over.

While Jurgen Klopp's side have already secured their champions status, we have yet to see them lift the Premier League title. That ceremony will take place after their final home game of the season to Chelsea this evening.

Sadly, Anfield will be empty. For any club in this position, that would be a crying shame – but for Liverpool, it might mean even more. The sound of the Kop in full voice is one of football's most incredible experiences.

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea and the Premier League trophy ceremony with reactive, genuine Anfield crowd noise

That's why club sponsors Standard Chartered have set up the Stand Red Soundboard, allowing fans to watch Liverpool from home with the experience of being at the game.

Using genuine recordings of Liverpool fans, mixed live as real-time match reaction, supporters can enjoy the sounds of Anfield by going to Standard Chartered's YouTube page for each Liverpool kick-off.

And to involve fans even more in this historic success, they wanted supporters to choose what Kop chant should be.

In a survey carried out by FFT last week, we offered fans the chance to choose between five terrace favourites: You'll Never Walk Alone, The Fields of Anfield Road, Allez Allez Allez, Virgil Van Dijk (Dirty Old Town), and Si Señor (Roberto Firmino song).

Thousands of fans cast their votes, and the results was overwhelming – if not entirely shocking. With almost 70% of the vote, Liverpool supporters chose You'll Never Walk Alone to soundtrack the special moment.

While Liverpool players themselves have chosen Coldplay's Sky Full of Stars to blare out at Anfield during the trophy presentation, those opting to listen to the Stand Red Soundboard will get the sense of a full Anfield singing its heart out.

If you've ever wondered why You'll Never Walk Alone is so special, we asked This Is Anfield's Matt Ladson to explain.

"You'll Never Walk Alone is much more than a football song, with its emotive lyrics meaning it's played at weddings and funerals around the world," he said.

"There's been some spine-tingling renditions at Anfield and we all have our favourite hairs on the back of the net moments, but perhaps none has been more inspiring than when it was sung by 40,000 Reds at half-time in Istanbul.

"'YNWA' itself has become a symbol of Liverpool FC worldwide."

Tune in to Standard Chartered's Soundboard while you watch Liverpool vs Chelsea tonight, see the Reds lift the title, and hear the sound of You'll Never Walk Alone.

