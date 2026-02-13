Liverpool duo go in search of Tottenham Hotspur record already belonging to much-loved pair
Liverpool duo Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz are hitting it off on Merseyside, despite what you might have heard
Liverpool's Premier League title defence hasn't gone according to plan this year but the team are in contention to at least finish in the Champions League places.
It has been a challenging season for Arne Slot as his side continues to transition from the one which dominated the Premier League in 2024/25 and went neck-and-neck with Manchester City in previous years.
The Reds are sixth in the table but only two points off fifth, which will likely be an additional automatic Champions League qualification place due to England's favourable UEFA coefficient performance.
Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike are key to Liverpool's continued success
Liverpool spent heavily in the summer, recruiting the much-criticised Florian Wirtz and former Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike in separate big-money deals.
Whilst Ekitike appeared to hit the ground running and has continued to find the net in fellow summer signing Alexander Isak's absence, Wirtz endured a more difficult beginning to his Liverpool career.
That said, according to new data from bookmaker BOYLE Sports, the duo have combined to great effect this season, despite Liverpool's collective woes.
The pair seem to have an understanding in the final third and have combined for six Premier League goals this term - more than any other duo in the division.
Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku are next in line with five joint goal combinations between them, while Haaland and Tijjani Reijnders are on four along with Morgan Rogers and Emi Buendia (Aston Villa).
Igor Thiago and Kevin Schade (Brentford) also have four goal combinations to their names.
Wirtz has been more impactful in recent weeks, contributing more readily to Liverpool's exploits at the top of the pitch. Since the turn of the year, he has scored five goals, three of which have been in the league, and added a further two assists.
Ekitike, meanwhile, scored a brace in the Reds' 4-1 win over Newcastle United late last month, a game in which Wirtz found the net and turned provider for the Frenchman.
The Premier League record for joint goal combinations belongs to Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, who set each other up 14 times only a few years ago.
While the Spurs pair did not win anything together at White Hart Lane or the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Liverpool will be hopeful Ekitike and Wirtz do not suffer the same fate at Anfield.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
