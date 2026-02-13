Liverpool duo go in search of Tottenham Hotspur record already belonging to much-loved pair

Features
By published

Liverpool duo Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz are hitting it off on Merseyside, despite what you might have heard

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool celebrates scoring a goal with team mate Florian Wirtz during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Barnsley on January 12, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
The Premier League's deadliest duo as it stands (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool's Premier League title defence hasn't gone according to plan this year but the team are in contention to at least finish in the Champions League places.

It has been a challenging season for Arne Slot as his side continues to transition from the one which dominated the Premier League in 2024/25 and went neck-and-neck with Manchester City in previous years.

Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike are key to Liverpool's continued success

Liverpool&#039;s German midfielder #07 Florian Wirtz celebrates scoring the team&#039;s second goal with Liverpool&#039;s French striker #22 Hugo Ekitike (2R) during the UEFA Champions League football match between Liverpool and Qarabag at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 28, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

New kids on the block Ekitike, 23, and Wirtz, 22 alongside Mo Salah (L), now 33 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool spent heavily in the summer, recruiting the much-criticised Florian Wirtz and former Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike in separate big-money deals.

Whilst Ekitike appeared to hit the ground running and has continued to find the net in fellow summer signing Alexander Isak's absence, Wirtz endured a more difficult beginning to his Liverpool career.

Get VIP tickets at Anfield with Seat Unique!

Get VIP tickets at Anfield with Seat Unique!

Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

View Deal

That said, according to new data from bookmaker BOYLE Sports, the duo have combined to great effect this season, despite Liverpool's collective woes.

The pair seem to have an understanding in the final third and have combined for six Premier League goals this term - more than any other duo in the division.

Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku are next in line with five joint goal combinations between them, while Haaland and Tijjani Reijnders are on four along with Morgan Rogers and Emi Buendia (Aston Villa).

Igor Thiago and Kevin Schade (Brentford) also have four goal combinations to their names.

Wirtz has been more impactful in recent weeks, contributing more readily to Liverpool's exploits at the top of the pitch. Since the turn of the year, he has scored five goals, three of which have been in the league, and added a further two assists.

MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 05: Harry Kane of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team`s third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between FC Bayern M&amp;uuml;nchen and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at on March 05, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images)

Harry Kane is at Bayern Munich these days, while Heung-min Son is in Los Angeles with LAFC (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ekitike, meanwhile, scored a brace in the Reds' 4-1 win over Newcastle United late last month, a game in which Wirtz found the net and turned provider for the Frenchman.

The Premier League record for joint goal combinations belongs to Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, who set each other up 14 times only a few years ago.

While the Spurs pair did not win anything together at White Hart Lane or the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Liverpool will be hopeful Ekitike and Wirtz do not suffer the same fate at Anfield.

Joe Donnohue
Joe Donnohue
Senior Digital Writer

Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.