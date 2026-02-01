NEW ISSUE: Exclusive Martin Odegaard interview, Liam Rosenior’s rise to Chelsea boss, weirdest injuries ever, James Maddison and Pepe Reina, plus Nani Q&A

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘March Issue 388’. Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save! You’ll get 13 issues per year…

First a message from our editor, James Andrew:

There’s a scene at the end of the film version of Nick Hornby’s Fever Pitch, when Arsenal win the league at Anfield in 1989, where fans who live around Highbury spill out of their houses, congregating outside the ground to celebrate and sing.

That title triumph came after an 18-year wait, following their previous success in 1971. If or when Arsenal win the title this season, the wait will have been 22 years. How will supporters celebrate this time around?

Chances are that it will be more social media based, but for the players, winning the title would bring an end to years of being the nearly men – it would probably be more relief at first, then elation second. Always the bridesmaids, finally the bride. Their current run of three successive second-placed finishes is a joint record for the English top flight.

In this issue, Guillem Balague sits down with Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard to discuss his career, his time in London and this season’s title charge. The Norwegian confidently, but importantly not arrogantly, tells us that he believes this will be the Gunners’ year.

Back in late April 2004, the UK number one single when Arsenal last sealed the Premier League was F**k It (I Don’t Want You Back) by Eamon. Should they win the title this season, it’s pretty likely that particular song won’t make the playlist. Enjoy the mag.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

James

Exclusive Martin Odegaard interview

FourFourTwo issue 388: Martin Odegaard (Image credit: Future)

The Arsenal captain dreams of lifting the Premier League trophy in May, before heading to his first World Cup with Norway – he tells Guillem Balague why he’s proud to have reached this point after the madness of Madrid.

Arsenal’s rise back to the top

FourFourTwo issue 388: Arsenal (Image credit: Future)

Leading both the Premier League and the Champions League by New Year, the Gunners could justifiably start to argue that they’re Europe’s best team – finally, after near misses aplenty, they need to convert that belief into titles.

Behind the scenes of Goal!

FourFourTwo issue 388: Goal! (Image credit: Future)

It may have received mixed reviews from critics, but football film Goal! has remained a cult hit, especially on Tyneside. Lead actor Kuno Becker tells FFT how he overcame a lack of playing skills – as well as two broken ankles – to be given the life-changing role.

James Maddison’s Tottenham sacrifice

FourFourTwo issue 388: James Maddison (Image credit: Future)

Knee injuries have taken the midfielder to dark places since he helped Spurs reach Bilbao – he tells FFT why it was all worth it to make history.

FourFourTwo issue 388: Injuries (Image credit: Future)

FFT looks back at some of the strangest incidents ever to put footballers on the sidelines – if you’re in Norway, watch out for a moose on the loose.

Why Liam Rosenior was destined for the dugout

FourFourTwo issue 388: Liam Rosenior (Image credit: Future)

Team-mates always suspected he’d become a top coach – via studies of the great Jose Mourinho, Chelsea’s new boss has been preparing for his big moment for decades.

Ancient balls and a Spice Boys suit

FourFourTwo issue 388: Museum (Image credit: Future)

A new book celebrates artefacts from Manchester’s National Football Museum – some quirky, some poignant.

From Guernsey to the Premier League

FourFourTwo issue 388: Alex Scott (Image credit: Future)

Alex Scott started his career making unusual adventures to the mainland with Guernsey FC – it led to a first England senior call-up in November, although the Covid pandemic could easily have dashed his hopes, as he explains to FFT.

The Boy’s A Bit Special

FourFourTwo issue 388: Boy's A Bit Special (Image credit: Future)

This month’s scouting report features Bayern Munich’s history-maker and a young Kazakh bound for Chelsea.

FFT unearths Modric 2.0

FourFourTwo issue 388: On The Ground (Image credit: Future)

Spain are the world leaders in player development – we joined David Villa at one of their top youth events to uncover their secrets, scout the next Modric and hear why a garage worker’s son angered Iker Casillas’ mum.

Nani answers YOUR questions

FourFourTwo issue 388: You Ask The Questions (Image credit: Future)

The former Manchester United winger explains why David Moyes failed to succeed at Old Trafford, tells us about growing up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Sporting and reminisces on Portugal’s Euro 2016 glory.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

FourFourTwo issue 388: Around the Grounds (Image credit: Future)

Walsall manager Mat Sadler on bouncing back from last season’s promotion heartbreak and making the club a force in the Midlands.

Scotland’s culture club: Remember David Bellion? Fifth-tier Caledonian Braves have hired the ex-Red Devil to craft their identity.

Scunthorpe United and iconic manager Nigel Adkins are in the spotlight for Best & Worst, while we also catch up with former Premier league keeper David Stockdale, now the owner of new non-league phoenix club Farsley FC.

If Carlsberg did vets teams: Wythenshawe Vets have been steamrolling opponents in their recreational league thanks to a squad boasting more than 1,000 top-flight appearances, including Stephen Ireland and Emile Heskey.

The Mixer

FourFourTwo issue 388: The Mixer (Image credit: Future)

Get your hands on Lukas Podolski’s Crocs, a briefcase of balls and retro-inspired goalkeeping kits in our round-up of the best football merch.

In Classic Kit, we learn how comedy legend Eric Morecambe helped Adidas break the mould with an iconic Luton Town number. Plus, avoid the housework with FFT’s top TV, podcast and book recommendations.

Upfront

FourFourTwo issue 388: Upfront (Image credit: Future)

Can you name the Premier League Golden Boot winners born in Yorkshire? Answer that and more to prove you’re a football genius in our Ultimate Quiz, then relive Macclesfield’s historic FA Cup win over Crystal Palace in the latest column from TNT Sports presenter Jules Breach.

Pepe Reina picks his red-card swansong in Games That Changed My Life, and our Big Debate argues over the best Manchester United manager since Alex Ferguson.

In People I Admire, Gordon Strachan waxes lyrical about his Hibs idol, the King of Rock and Roll and a US civil rights icon. We also find out why some of the world’s best set-piece coaches have come through Danish side FC Midtjylland and ask Blue singer Antony Costa about his sweary Spurs passion.

Discover the life of a football concierge – from voice notes for dogs to rescuing forgotten anniversaries – then look back at how Neymar sparked Barcelona’s historic Remontada against PSG.

In the Players Lounge this month…

FourFourTwo issue 388: Players Lounge (Image credit: Future)

Bolo Zenden talks about his pride at making Middlesbrough history, Phil Bardsley jumps into a mosh pit with Steve Bruce and Radja Nainggolan rages about Roberto Martinez.

Perfect XI

FourFourTwo issue 388: Perfect XI (Image credit: Future)

Former England goalkeeper Carly Telford selects a team littered with legendary lionesses and overseas stars.