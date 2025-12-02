RANKED! Every player to have scored 100 goals in the Premier League

Erling Haaland is closing in on 100 Premier League goals

It seems like Erling Haaland has reached a milestone almost every other week since joining Manchester City in summer 2022.

Among his many feats, the Norwegian striker scored the most goals in a Premier League season (36 in 2022/23) and became the first player to win two Golden Boots in their first two Premier League campaigns.

Now, Haaland has become the 35th player to score a century of goals in the Premier League… so who does the Manchester City striker join in the 100 club?

1. Alan Shearer (260 goals)

Alan Shearer is the Premier League's record goalscorer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Newcastle United legend remains the gold standard for Premier League strikers, racking up 260 goals for Blackburn Rovers and the Magpies between 1992 and 2006.

Shearer’s 34 strikes in 1994/95 - the first of three successive Golden Boots - helped Blackburn pip Manchester United to the title, before he joined boyhood club Newcastle in 1996 and went on to become their record goalscorer with 206 in all competitions.

2. Harry Kane (213 goals)

Harry Kane scored 213 Premier League goals for Tottenham Hotspur (Image credit: Getty Images)

It looked like only a matter of time until the England captain would break Shearer’s record - but then he left Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich in summer 2023.

Kane scored his 213 goals in just 320 games and won three Golden Boots, including one shared with Mo Salah. Shearer will be hoping the 32-year-old doesn’t return to England any time soon.

3. Wayne Rooney (208 goals)

Wayne Rooney is one of three players to hit 200 Premier League goals (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rooney opened his Premier League account aged just 16, with a late winner from 25 yards for Everton against then champions Arsenal.

The forward kept scoring after he joined Manchester United in 2004 and helped the Red Devils to five top-flight titles under Sir Alex Ferguson.

4. Mohamed Salah (188 goals)

Mo Salah won the Golden Boot last season (Image credit: Alamy)

The Liverpool forward is the highest-placed current Premier League player on this list, with all but two of his 188 goals coming for the Reds (the other two came during a less successful spell at Chelsea).

Salah has twice shared the Golden Boot, in 2018/19 and 2020/21, and won it outright both in 2017/18 and last season, when his 29 strikes fired Liverpool to the title.

5. Andy Cole (187 goals)

Andy Cole scored 34 goals for Newcastle in 1993-94 (Image credit: Alamy)

Cole hit 34 goals in his breakthrough season at Newcastle in 1993/94 and it earned him a move to Manchester United, where he won five Premier League titles and the Treble in 1999.

After leaving Old Trafford, the former England forward added another 51 top-flight goals across spells at Blackburn, Fulham, Manchester City and Portsmouth.

6. Sergio Aguero (184 goals)

Sergio Aguero won Manchester City the Premier League in 2012 (Image credit: Getty)

The most famous of the Argentinian striker’s 184 Premier League goals is undoubtedly his strike against Queens Park Rangers to win the title for City in the final seconds of the 2011/12 season.

Aguero spread his tally across 10 seasons and won the Golden Boot in 2014/15, despite City finishing 2nd to Chelsea.

7. Frank Lampard (177 goals)

Frank Lampard scored 147 Premier League goals for Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

The highest-placed midfielder on this list, Lampard’s goals played a major part in the three Premier League titles he won at Chelsea in 2004/05, 2005/06 and 2009/10.

The England international scored 147 times for the Blues, with his other 30 goals coming across spells at West Ham United and Manchester City.

8. Thierry Henry (175 goals)

Thierry Henry won the Golden Boot four times in five seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Arsenal star was one of the most feared strikers in world football in the early noughties, winning the Golden Boot four times in five seasons between 2001 and 2006.

Henry’s goals came in just 258 games, with that prolific strike-rate helping the Gunners win the title in 2001/02 and 2003/04, going the latter season unbeaten.

9. Robbie Fowler (163 goals)

Robbie Fowler was nicknamed 'God' by Liverpool fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fact that Fowler was nicknamed ‘God’ by Liverpool fans shows the esteem in which he was held in on Merseyside.

The striker scored 128 goals for the Reds between 1993 and 2001, before moving on to Leeds United and Manchester City. His Premier League mark was surpassed by Salah only in 2023.

10. Jermain Defoe (162 goals)

Jermain Defoe scored for five Premier League clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former England forward completes the top 10 having been a reliable goalscorer for five clubs during a distinguished Premier League career.

Defoe is perhaps best associated with Tottenham but also found the net for West Ham, Portsmouth, Sunderland and Bournemouth across 496 top-flight games.

11. Michael Owen (150 goals)

Most of Michael Owen's goals came in his early years at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

When a teenage Owen shared the Golden Boot in 1997/98 you would probably have thought the then Liverpool striker would score many more than his 150 Premier League goals.

Having been prolific in his early years, injuries hampered the former England international and he retired in 2013, aged just 33.

12. Les Ferdinand (149 goals)

Les Ferdinand starred for Newcastle in the mid 90s (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferdinand was another who spread his goals across several clubs, finding the net for QPR, Newcastle, Tottenham, West Ham, Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers.

That included a prolific two seasons on Tyneside between 1995 and 1997, hitting 41 goals as the Toon twice went close to winning the title.

13. Teddy Sheringham (146 goals)

Teddy Sheringham won three Premier League titles at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

A team-mate of Ferdinand at Tottenham, Sheringham is still third on Spurs’ all-time list of Premier League scorers with 97 goals across two spells.

He added another 31 at Manchester United between 1997 and 2001, when he won three top-flight titles and scored the equaliser in the dramatic 1999 Champions League final win over Bayern Munich that sealed the Treble.

14. Jamie Vardy (145 goals)

Jamie Vardy fired Leicester City to the Premier League title in 2016 (Image credit: Alamy)

Vardy’s tally of 145 is some going for a player who made his Premier League debut aged 27.

The Leicester talisman will always be remembered for his part in the shock 2015/16 title triumph, when he hit 24 goals.

15. Robin van Persie (144 goals)

Robin van Persie won the Golden Boot with Arsenal and Manchester United (Image credit: Alamy)

The Dutchman joined Arsenal in 2004 but it wasn’t until 2011/12 that he really got going, with a 30-goal campaign to win the Golden Boot.

That earned Van Persie a move to Manchester United and he was the league’s top scorer again the following season with 26 goals - playing a huge part in the title triumph in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season.

16. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (127 goals)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was the Premier League's joint top scorer in 1998-99 (Image credit: Alamy)

A Golden Boot winner with two different clubs, Hasselbaink shared the award with Dwight Yorke in 1998/99 while at Leeds, then won it outright during his maiden season with Chelsea two years later.

Those spells took the Dutchman into the 100 club, and he boosted his numbers with spells at Middlesbrough and Charlton Athletic.

17. Son Heung-Min (127 goals)

Son Heung-Min spent 10 seasons at Tottenham (Image credit: Alamy)

Joining Hasselbaink on 127 goals is Son Heung-Min, who is second only to Kane in Tottenham’s list of Premier League scorers.

The South Korean forward signed from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and spent 10 years in north London before leaving for LAFC in the summer.

18. Robbie Keane (126 goals)

Robbie Keane scored Premier League goals for five clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

The next Spurs marksman is Keane, whose trademark ‘cartwheel/forward roll/gun-fingers’ celebration greeted many of his 91 goals for the Lilywhites.

The Irishman opened his Premier League account at Coventry City, also finding the net for Leeds, Liverpool, West Ham and Aston Villa.

19. Nicolas Anelka (125 goals)

Nicolas Anelka won the Golden Boot in 2008-09 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Frenchman won two Premier League titles 12 years apart, following his 1997/98 success while playing for Arsenal with glory at Chelsea in 2009-10.

Anelka spent time at Liverpool, Manchester City and Bolton in between - and West Bromwich Albion after leaving Stamford Bridge - while his 19 goals for the Blues in 2008/09 earned him the Golden Boot.

20. Dwight Yorke (123 goals)

Dwight Yorke won three straight Premier League titles with Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Trinidad and Tobago striker shared the Golden Boot with Hasselbaink when he scored 18 times in United’s Treble-winning season of 1998/99.

That followed a successful spell with Villa, where Yorke's 60 top-flight goals still makes him the club’s third-highest Premier League goalscorer.

21. Raheem Sterling (123 goals)

Raheem Sterling has scored Premier League goals for Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s now 13 years since Sterling scored his first Premier League goal, bagging the winner for Liverpool against Reading in October 2012.

The England winger has added another 122 for Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea since then, winning four titles with City in the process.

22. Romelu Lukaku (121 goals)

Romelu Lukaku enjoyed a breakthrough season at West Bromwich Albion (Image credit: Alamy)

The Belgian’s breakthrough season came on loan from Chelsea at West Brom in 2012/13, when he scored 17 league goals as a teenager.

More than half of Lukaku's Premier League strikes were for Everton, where he scored 68 times between 2013 and 2017.

23. Steven Gerrard (120 goals)

Steven Gerrard scored several stunning strikes for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just the second central midfielder on this list after Lampard, many of the Liverpool legend’s 120 goals were sensational strikes from distance.

Despite inspiring the Reds to Champions League glory in 2004/05, Gerrard famously never won the Premier League in his 17 years at Anfield.

24. Ian Wright (113 goals)

Ian Wright is Arsenal's second-highest all-time goalscorer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The forward-turned-pundit scored a hatful of goals for Crystal Palace and Arsenal before the Premier League’s inception in 1992 - then continued that form throughout the 1990s.

Wright became the Gunners’ record goalscorer, before later being overtaken by Thierry Henry, with 104 in the Premier League.

25. Sadio Mane (111 goals)

Sadio Mane helped Liverpool win their first top-flight title in 30 years in 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mane made his name in the Premier League with Southampton, earning a move to Liverpool in 2016.

He was joint top-scorer with team-mate Salah in 2018/19 and helped the Reds to their first top-flight title in 30 years the following season.

26. Dion Dublin (111 goals)

Dion Dublin enjoyed a productive spell at Coventry City (Image credit: Getty Images)

The striker joined Manchester United ahead of the Premier League’s maiden campaign in 1992/93 but scored just twice in the top flight.

Most of Dublin’s Premier League goals came during later spells with Coventry City and Aston Villa, where he is more fondly remembered.

27. Emile Heskey (110 goals)

Emile Heskey made his name at Leicester City (Image credit: Clive Brunskill /Allsport)

Despite a less than prolific England record of seven goals in 62 caps, Heskey’s long career at the top level saw him join the 100 club.

The forward came through at Leicester City and moved to Liverpool in 2000, before also scoring in the top flight for Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and Aston Villa.

28. Ryan Giggs (109 goals)

Ryan Giggs scored in 21 consecutive Premier League seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Manchester United legend spent almost a quarter of a century in the first-team at Old Trafford, racking up 632 Premier League appearances to sit third in that particular list.

His goal record wasn’t bad either, with Giggs scoring in 21 consecutive seasons. Oh, and he also holds the record for the most Premier League titles, with 13.

29. Peter Crouch (108 goals)

Peter Crouch is Stoke City's record goalscorer in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before he became a podcaster and Paddy Power banter merchant, Crouch enjoyed a long career in the Premier League.

The former England international spread his 108 goals across six clubs - Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham and Stoke City - with his tally of 45 for the latter the most in the Premier League by any Potters player.

30. Paul Scholes (107 goals)

Paul Scholes is another Manchester United player in the 100 club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like fellow United legend Giggs, Scholes is much higher in the appearances table - his 499 is bettered by only 13 players.

The midfielder is another player with an impressive highlight reel - we’ve all seen his volley against Aston Villa which was part of that Premier League goal of the month competition in 2006.

31. Darren Bent (106 goals)

Darren Bent scores with the help of a beach ball against Liverpool in 2009 (Image credit: Alamy)

The striker scored one of the most infamous goals in Premier League history, when his effort for Sunderland against Liverpool in 2009 flew into the net via a beach ball.

Bent struck the highest proportion of his 106 goals for the Black Cats, while also finding the net for Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Fulham.

32. Didier Drogba (104 goals)

Didier Drogba won four Premier League titles with Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ivory Coast striker joined Chelsea in 2004 and made an immediate impact, helping Jose Mourinho's side win the title in his first two seasons.

Drogba won the Golden Boot in 2009/10 as the Blues topped the Premier League again, before helping them to a fourth crown during a one-year second spell in 2014/15.

33. Cristiano Ronaldo (103 goals)

Cristiano Ronaldo fired Manchester United to three Premier League titles (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Portuguese forward scored his goals across two spells at Manchester United, including 31 to win the Golden Boot in 2007/08 - one of his three Premier League title wins at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo added 19 goals when he returned for a two-year spell in 2021 - and he didn’t have a bad career away from United, either.

34. Matt Le Tissier (100 goals)

Matt Le Tissier became a legend at Southampton in the 1990s (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few players in this list have a pretty decent highlight reel and Le Tissier is right up there.

The Southampton legend scored too many crackers to mention, with the goal to reach 100 a stunning volley in the club’s final match at The Dell in 2001.