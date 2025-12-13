How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton: Live streams, TV coverage as misfiring Premier League champions go again amid Mo Salah controversy

Watch Liverpool vs Brighton today as the Reds lean on home comforts in an effort to get back on track. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Brighton key information • Date: Saturday, 13 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

It's all kicking off at Liverpool, where the relationship between manager Arne Slot and talismanic winger Mohamed Salah was exposed by the player after he seemingly felt aggrieved to have been left out of the team.

Salah's last start was in a 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest at Anfield, a third consecutive defeat in all competitions. They've won two and drawn two since then. That's not to say they wouldn't have done the same with Salah in the team but it certainly makes his comments look a little ill-timed.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Brighton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Liverpool vs Brighton on TV in the UK?

Liverpool vs Brighton is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Liverpool vs Brighton in the US

Liverpool vs Brighton is one of several of this weekend's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Brighton through Stan Sport.

Is there a Liverpool vs Brighton free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game but you may be able to watch Liverpool vs Brighton by signing up for a free trial.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Liverpool vs Brighton from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

Liverpool vs Brighton: Premier League preview

Given the extreme spotlight created by Salah's outburst and subsequent exclusion from Liverpool's Champions League squad in midweek, going to Italy and beating Inter Milan to nil was an impressive display of strength and unity.

The Reds have only won two games back-to-back once since their early-season form fell apart and the humdrum rhythm of the Premier League returns to Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

In a sense, Brighton & Hove Albion in the 3.00pm time slot will be just as challenging as getting their appetite up to take a chunk out of the Nerazzurri on Tuesday.

This is the first of seven Premier League matches before Liverpool visit Marseille in the Champions League. This is the bread and butter. There are games Slot will expect to win and an opportunity to take six points in away games in north London. The momentum is there to be seized.

Tickets

11 days before they play Liverpool, the Seagulls had a chance to leapfrog Aston Villa into the top four in the Premier League. They lost that game against Villa at home and drew with West Ham United, and now they're eighth.

The margins are still tight, 15 matches in, but Brighton have lost more away matches than they've won. Only Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have been beaten at home by Brighton, whose form at the Amex Stadium was their bedrock until the last fortnight.

Brighton have beaten Liverpool three times since they were promoted to the Premier League in 2017. Only one of those wins was at Anfield and it was empty. Steven Alzate scored the only goal of the game, his only league goal for the club.

Liverpool will be without right-back Conor Bradley, who will serve a one-match suspension after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season.

Liverpool vs Brighton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

We don't know exactly what to make of this one but Brighton are in a sticky spot and Liverpool, for all their concerns, have match-winners by the bucketload.