Liverpool release their third kit... and it's very orange

To celebrate Liverpool's 125th anniversary, kit makers New Balance have paid homage to the original signage of the Kop by making the third kit a flourescent orange colour – or as they like to call it, "bold citrus".

In a consistent feature of all three kits, the '96' emblem enclosed by flames sits at the nape of the neck, to commemorate those who lost their lives at Hillsborough.

As is typical in new strips nowadays, the shirt also features some nice vents so Jurgen Klopp's lot can sweat it out, as well as boasting "zonal mesh structures" for a supportive fit and targeted air flow (it says here).

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana 'said': “Scoring in front of the Kop is the best feeling in the world. It’s a special place for the whole LFC family so it’s brilliant to see a kit inspired by it. It definitely stands out. I like it and will be a nice reminder of the Kop every time we wear it.”

That, or just turn around to see it at home games every now and again...

