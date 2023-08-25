Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview, Saturday 26 August, 3pm BST

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Manchester United are under intense scrutiny right now, after putting in poor performances against Wolves and Tottenham in their opening two games.

While they beat Wolves in their opening game, Erik ten Hag's side have looked lethargic and lacked energy in both matches. It's still early in the season, though, so there's no need to panic... yet.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 loss against Arsenal in their opening match, but proved their fighting spirit at the Emirates Stadium. A 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Friday night followed, with Chris Wood grabbing the winner in stoppage time of the match.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Manchester United are without Tyrel Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo, while new signings Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount are not expected to return until after the September international break, too.

Luke Shaw also has a muscular injury to contend with, though the full extent of the issue isn't confirmed yet.

Omar Richards, Wayne Hennessey and Felipe are all missing for Nottingham Forest, with none of the three expected to make a return to Steve Cooper's side until at least September. Ola Aina is in training after suffering a knock, but likely won't be fit enough for the squad.

Form

Manchester United: WL

Nottingham Forest: LW

Referee

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest. His assistants will be Constantine Hatzidakis and Harry Lennard, with Michael Salisbury the fourth official. Robert Jones is the VAR, with Stuart Burt the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, which has a capacity of 74,310.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 26 August in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.