Manchester United's Jose Mourinho accidentally 'inducts' himself into a Liverpool fan club

Spirit of Shankly is one of Liverpool's most supported and well-recognised supporter's groups, and now the Portuguese manager has unintentionally become one of them.

With Liverpool and Manchester United both in Moscow ahead of their Champions League group stage matches this week, Spirit of Shankly member Stephen Monaghan bumped into Mourinho at his hotel.

And before Mourinho even knew it, Monaghan slapped a sticker of the fan group's badge onto his jumper and posed with the United manager for a photo.

Expect that image to be dug out every time the fierce rivals meet from now on.

Go 'ed kipper on Jose!! September 25, 2017

