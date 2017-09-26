All Uruguayan football is suspended because of one fight

The youth contest involving Platense and Batanez had to be stopped on Sunday afternoon after two officials, one of them female, were attacked by players and spectators midway through the match. The horrific incident meant UDAF suspended all football nationwide for the forseeable future.

Barcelona striker and former Liverpool star Luis Suarez tweeted to condemn the perpetrators.

He tweeted: "No more violence in football.

"Let's live a football in peace and without violence, enjoying this beautiful sport in our country. Let's respect everyone."

The Uruguayan FA (AUF) is reportedly "optimistic" that the UDAF will vote for football matches to get back underway on Wednesday.

AUF vice-president Edgard Welker told reporters: "AUF's commitment is to develop measures to combat the scourge of violence that is settling today [Sunday] in our society and football cannot get away from this.

"Regarding youth games, we will implement a much more stricter control of the people that attend games. We will generate changes in our disciplinary code so that the fines are much harder in these types of situations."

