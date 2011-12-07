Mauro Bressan (Fiorentina v Barcelona, 1999)

Mauro Bressan scored few goals in a career that spanned 20 years and nearly 500 games Ã¢ÂÂ yet one placed him in Champions League folklore.

BressanÃ¢ÂÂs overhead kick for Fiorentina in their European tie against Barcelona remains one of the greatest of its kind. Ã¢ÂÂA lot of people remember the goal,Ã¢ÂÂ says the Italian, Ã¢ÂÂand remind me of it when they meet me.Ã¢ÂÂ

With the score 0-0 after 14 minutes in their group game at the Artemio Franchi stadium Ã¢ÂÂ a thriller that ended 3-3 Ã¢ÂÂ BarÃÂ§a appeared to have cleared the ball from danger. Then Bressan, surrounded by players, went for the spectacular. Launching himself into the air with his back to goal, the midfielder made a perfect connection Ã¢ÂÂ¨and sent the ball flying into the top-right-hand corner of Francesc ArnauÃ¢ÂÂs goal.

Ã¢ÂÂIt probably seemed a bit crazy at the time,Ã¢ÂÂ he recalls, Ã¢ÂÂbut I wanted to try it because I had attempted it a few times in training with not much success.Ã¢ÂÂ Good thing he did.

Ã¢ÂÂIt all came down to the way I hit it, and that came about through co-ordination, then connecting cleanly with the ball,Ã¢ÂÂ he continues.

BressanÃ¢ÂÂs utterly shocked reaction to the ball hitting the back of the net is also fondly remembered, and not just Ã¢ÂÂ¨by Fiorentina fans. Ã¢ÂÂI have wonderful memories of my goal in Florence,Ã¢ÂÂ he says. Ã¢ÂÂWhen Ã¢ÂÂ¨I got back onto my feet I just started screaming.Ã¢ÂÂ

And as if that wasnÃ¢ÂÂt enough already, Bressan went on to Ã¢ÂÂ¨lay a perfect assist later in Ã¢ÂÂ¨the game, flicking through Ã¢ÂÂ¨a deft backheel for Abel Ã¢ÂÂ¨Balbo to slot home.

But itÃ¢ÂÂs for his audacious strike Ã¢ÂÂ¨that he will always be remembered.

