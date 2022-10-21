Mexico manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Tata Martino

Mexico’s hopes of making a splash at World Cup 2022 are in the experienced hands of manager Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

The 59-year-old might be best remembered in Europe for his short-lived spell in charge of Barcelona, but his international pedigree includes a run to the Copa America final with Argentina and Gold Cup glory with Mexico.

Tata Martino achieved legend status at Newell’s Old Boy in his native Argentina during his playing days, winning three titles with the club and becoming their all-time record appearance holder with 505 games.

His managerial career began in 1998, and he led Libertad to three Paraguayan league titles and Cerro Porteno to one between 2003 and 2006 to earn the Paraguay national team job.

He was a big hit - Martino led the South Americans to the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals, topping their group ahead of reigning champions Italy and knocking out Japan on penalties before narrowly losing to eventual winners Spain.

The following year, Martino’s side reached their first Copa America final since 1979 but lost to Uruguay.

A spell at Newell’s Old Boys was followed by a brief stint at Barca, where Martino departed after being knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax and losing the La Liga title to Atletico Madrid on the final day of the season.

He got back on track with Argentina, who he led to the 2015 Copa America final, only to stumble at the last hurdle again – this time on penalties to Chile.

History repeated itself at the Copa America Centenario a year later, which had exactly the same outcome.

Martino then led Atlanta Untied to the MLS Cup before taking the Mexico job in January 2019.

He didn’t have to wait long for his first piece of silverware. Mexico claimed the Gold Cup later that year, beating the USA in the final, although the Americans got revenge last year by reversing the result in the same fixture.

The 59-year-old has an impressive 64% win rate in charge of El Tri and he led them to second place in CONCACAF qualifying, finishing behind group winners Canada on goal difference.

Mexico manager Tata Martino will oversee their games against Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia in Group C at World Cup 2022.