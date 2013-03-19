Michael Owen: The early years

Looking back at the first footballing steps of Michael Owen Ã¢ÂÂ for Liverpool and England...





Give him a ball: Owen at 14, eagerly awaiting the future



17 May 1996: Liverpool's FA Youth Cup win over West Ham



2 July 1996: Graduating from Lilleshall



6 May 1997: First league goal, at Wimbledon



23 July 1997: Tiny in baggy clothes, but a pre-season first-team regular



16 Sep 1997: Scoring after six minutes of European debut at Celtic



11 Nov 1997: His first senior England training session



11 Feb 1998: Making his England debut against Chile



5 Apr 1998: PFA Young Player of the Year (Oggy won the Merit Award)



21 May 1998: A pre-World Cup standard bearer with Hoddle and Shearer



5 Jun 1998: Sign of the times Ã¢ÂÂ boot-flogging at the new Dome



30 Jun 1998: That goal against Argentina Ã¢ÂÂ early promise unfulfilled?

ONE-ON-ONE "FootballÃ¢ÂÂs been a massive part of my life so IÃ¢ÂÂd love to stay involved"