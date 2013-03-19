Michael Owen: The early years
Looking back at the first footballing steps of Michael Owen Ã¢ÂÂ for Liverpool and England...
Give him a ball: Owen at 14, eagerly awaiting the future
17 May 1996: Liverpool's FA Youth Cup win over West Ham
2 July 1996: Graduating from Lilleshall
6 May 1997: First league goal, at Wimbledon
23 July 1997: Tiny in baggy clothes, but a pre-season first-team regular
16 Sep 1997: Scoring after six minutes of European debut at Celtic
11 Nov 1997: His first senior England training session
11 Feb 1998: Making his England debut against Chile
5 Apr 1998: PFA Young Player of the Year (Oggy won the Merit Award)
21 May 1998: A pre-World Cup standard bearer with Hoddle and Shearer
5 Jun 1998: Sign of the times Ã¢ÂÂ boot-flogging at the new Dome
30 Jun 1998: That goal against Argentina Ã¢ÂÂ early promise unfulfilled?
