Millwall release outrageously over-produced video of their steward dropping a sponsor board
Millwall's social media team go to town on their steward who failed in performing a very simple task.
Millwall beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on Tuesday night to move up to 11th in the Championship table, but it wasn't such a good night for one of their officials.
Millwall have created an emotional tribute, complete with Inception's 'Time' playing in the background, showing the poor bloke dropping a stray sponsor board before it waves around in the night sky.
When you try your best but you don’t succeed February 21, 2018
A true tear-jerker and perhaps a late entry for the Oscars best short film award.
