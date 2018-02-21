Millwall release outrageously over-produced video of their steward dropping a sponsor board

Millwall beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on Tuesday night to move up to 11th in the Championship table, but it wasn't such a good night for one of their officials.

Millwall have created an emotional tribute, complete with Inception's 'Time' playing in the background, showing the poor bloke dropping a stray sponsor board before it waves around in the night sky.

When you try your best but you don’t succeed February 21, 2018

A true tear-jerker and perhaps a late entry for the Oscars best short film award.

SEE ALSO...

​In Other News...