Watch: A Russian commentator sings 'Will Grigg's on Fire' after the striker's goal against Man City

In case you missed it, League One side Wigan beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday night to end the visitors' hopes of winning the quadruple.

Grigg scored the contest's decisive goal in the 79th minute against 10-man City, who had Fabian Delph controversially sent off in the first half.

The Northern Ireland international's seventh cup goal made him the tournament's top scorer this season, with his memorable strike bringing back the viral hit Will Grigg's on Fire that exploded in popularity in the summer of 2016.

Since then, his club have dipped into English football's third tier – but the first man outside Wigan to revive the tune in 2018 could well have been a Russian commentator who sung it just seconds after Grigg's tidy finish hit the net.

