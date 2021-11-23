Mino Raiola: Who does the superagent represent?

Mino Raiola has more fingers in pies than a leper on a cookery course. The Dutch-Italian superagent grew up in the Netherlands, where he became a waiter in his father's restaurant - and he's gone on to represent some of the greatest players in world football since.

Raiola began work at Sports Promotions, a sports agent company, and assisted with the transfers of several high-profile Dutch players to Italian clubs, including Dennis Bergkamp's move to Inter Milan in 1993. After starting out on his own, his first independent big transfer was Pavel Nedved's signing from Sparta Prague for Lazio following his impressive performance at Euro 1996.

Now, his client list includes some of the biggest stars and highest salaries in the game. He's brokered some of the biggest transfers ever, too, including six deals including his client Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

In 2016, he netted a reported €25 million from Paul Pogba's €105 million transfer to Manchester United.

Who are Mino Raiola's clients?

Mino Raiola's client list Player Age Club Contract expiry Transfermarkt value Erling Haaland 21 Borussia Dortmund 2024 £135.00m Matthijs de Ligt 22 Juventus 2024 £63.00m Gianluigi Donnarumma 22 Paris Saint-Germain 2026 £58.50m Paul Pogba 28 Manchester United 2022 £54.00m Marco Verratti 29 Paris Saint-Germain 2024 £49.50m Stefan de Vrij 29 Inter Milan 2023 £45.00m Hirving Lozano 26 Napoli 2024 £40.50m Moise Kean 21 Juventus 2023 £31.50m Ryan Gravenberch 19 Ajax 2023 £29.70m Donyell Malen 22 Borussia Dortmund 2026 £27.00m Marcus Thuram 24 Borussia Monchengladbach 2023 £25.20m Alessio Romagnoli 26 AC Milan 2022 £18.00m Denzel Dumfries 25 Inter Milan 2025 £14.40m Calvin Stengs 22 Nice 2026 £13.50m Myron Boadu 20 Monaco 2026 £13.50m Konstantinos Manolas 30 Napoli 2024 £13.50m Owen Wijndal 21 AZ Alkmaar 2023 £13.50m Henrikh Mkhitaryan 32 Roma 2022 £13.50m Alphonse Areola 28 West Ham United 2022 £12.60m Justin Kluivert 22 Nice 2022 £12.60m Andrea Pinamonti 22 Empoli 2022 £10.80m Walter Benitez 28 Nice 2023 £9.00m Mitchel Bakker 21 Bayer Leverkusen 2025 £9.00m Brian Brobbey 19 RB Leipzig 2025 £6.75m Luca Pellegrini 22 Juventus 2025 £6.75m Pablo Rosario 24 Nice 2026 £5.40m Mohamed Fares 25 Genoa 2022 £4.95m Kenny Tete 26 Fulham 2024 £4.50m Riccardo Calafiori 19 Roma 2025 £3.60m Zlatan Ibrahimovic 40 AC Milan 2022 £3.60m Giacomo Bonaventura 32 Fiorentina 2022 £3.60m Pantelis Chatzidiakos 24 AZ Alkmaar 2024 £2.70m Micky van de Ven 20 Wolfsburg 2025 £2.70m Joao Paulo 30 Seattle Sounders - £2.25m Vangelis Pavlidis 23 AZ Alkmaar 2025 £2.25m Philippe Sandler 24 Troyes 2022 £2.25m Rodrigo Ely 28 Nottingham Forest 2022 £1.98m Mario Balotelli 31 Adana Demirspor 2024 £1.80m Blaise Matuidi 34 Inter Miami 2022 £1.80m Alessandro Deiola 26 Cagliari 2024 £1.80m Roberto Insigne 27 Benevento 2024 £1.80m Federico Macheda 30 Panathinaikos 2023 £1.35m Wesley 21 Sion 2022 £900k Marco Tumminello 23 Reggina 2022 £810k Cedric Gondo 24 Salernitana 2023 £765k Vladimir Weiss 31 Slovan Bratislava 2023 £720k Thomas Lam 27 CSKA Sofia 2023 £720k Liam van Gelderen 20 Ajax 2023 £630k Immanuel Pherai 20 Borussia Dortmund 2022 £630k Camillo Ciano 31 Frosinone 2024 £585k Luciano Narsingh 31 - - £540k Emre Mor 24 Fatih Karagumruk 2022 £518k Raul Asencio 23 Alcorcon 2023 £495k Fabio Pisacane 35 Lecce 2022 £450k Xavi Simons 18 Paris Saint-Germain 2022 £450k Nicolo Armini 20 Piacenzo 2022 £360k Ricardo Kishna 26 ADO Den Hag 2022 £315k Davide Merola 21 Foggia 2022 £225k Ouasim Bouy 28 Al-Kharaitiyat - £225k Mattia Vitale 24 Pro Vercelli - £180k Hicham Kanis 24 Panserraikos 2023 £68k Vincenzo Tommasone 26 Gravina 2022 £23k

BLACK FRIDAY OFFER: Get 50% off a FourFourTwo subscription

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans