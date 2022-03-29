Netherlands v Germany live stream: How to watch international friendlies from anywhere in the world
Watch a Netherlands v Germany live stream as the two rivals lock horns in Amsterdam
Netherlands v Germany live stream, Tuesday 29 March, 7.45pm GMT, Sky Sports
Looking for a Netherlands v Germany live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide.
One of European football’s biggest rivalries resumes on Tuesday when the Netherlands face neighbours Germany in what promises to be a hugely entertaining friendly clash.
With both sides already qualified for the World Cup, their respective managers have the chance to test themselves against top-level opposition leading up to Qatar.
Louis van Gaal’s side defeated Denmark 4-2 in Amsterdam on Saturday and the Johan Cruyff Arena will again be the setting for their next encounter.
The Oranje suffered a disappointing last-16 exit to the Czech Republic at Euro 2020 but have been in good form since then, winning four games and drawing two in a six-match unbeaten run.
They topped a tricky qualifying group by finishing two points ahead of Turkey and seeing off the threat of third-placed Norway.
The Netherlands’ home form has been particularly impressive since the Euros; they’ve won five games in a row, scoring 22 goals in the process.
But Germany travel to their neighbours in even more imperious form, having won eight games in a row since Hansi Flick replaced Joachim Low in charge following a last-16 Euro 2020 defeat to England.
Flick’s side beat Israel 2-0 on Saturday thanks to first-half goals from Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, and they’ve now scored 33 and conceded just two under the former Bayern Munich boss.
That run helped the Germans romp to top spot in their qualifying group, finishing top with 27 points from a possible 30 ahead of North Macedonia, Romania, Armenia, Iceland and Liechtenstein.
Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT; UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Red Button or Sky Sports Football YouTube
UK TV schedule
Use a VPN to watch international friendlies from outside your country
If you’re out of the country for any international friendly action, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to tune in without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.
But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.
ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps
A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.
Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price
It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!
