In the new issue: Goals! Messi! Goals! Falcao! Goals! Micky Quinn! Goals!

In the December 2012 issue of FourFourTwo: goals, goals and more goals! Plus a world exclusive interview with the best player on the planet, and another who isnÃ¢ÂÂt far behind...

There is no better sight in football (unless you're a goalkeeper) than seeing the ball nestle in the back of the net, scorer peeling away in celebration to a chorus of cheers from the crowd.

So itÃ¢ÂÂs only right that we dedicate the new issue to goals. WhatÃ¢ÂÂs the best goal your team has ever scored? You decide. How many goals have Stoke scored from set pieces? We tell you. And read about the goal that killed a man. But first...

In an edition dedicated to goals, there is really only one place to start. Lionel Messi gives an exclusive interview only available in FourFourTwo, explaining just how he bagged 72 goals in 60 games last season and who inspired him to become the deadly goalscorer he is today. Oh, and we speak to his first coach in Europe and that inspiration himself Ã¢ÂÂ some Brazilian bloke called Ronaldo.

From Barcelona to Madrid, for another exclusive interview with one of the hottest properties in world football Ã¢ÂÂ a certain Radamel Falcao of Atletico, described by columnist Michel Salgado in this issue as Ã¢ÂÂthe best no.9 in the worldÃ¢ÂÂ. Can the Colombian hitman improve on an already incredible season? Does he want to play in the Premier League? And does he really count his goals?

Then itÃ¢ÂÂs your turn. We canvassed all our readers to find the best goal scored by every club in the English league system and the SPL Ã¢ÂÂ all 104 teams. Now we reveal the results. You donÃ¢ÂÂt want to miss this.



Heard the one how square goalposts changed the course of a European Cup final? Or how a goal was once the size of a church? Now you can, with our bizarre history of goalposts.

Few feelings in football come close to a last-minute winner. We look back at the most dramatic get-out-of-jail moments in recent years, ask why they happen and discuss whether any team can seize on them just as Manchester United can.

Scoring a goal doesnÃ¢ÂÂt always make you popular: players come to expect abuse from opposition fans. But nothing compares to the tragic tale of Matthias Sindelar, the Austrian whose goal and cheeky celebration in Nazi Germany would ultimately spell his downfall. We revisit what exactly happened.

And on a happier note, we go to watch the Sunday League Pele, a man who is on course for 1,000 goals and gets miffed when he only nets a hat-trick. Can he do it in front of the FourFourTwo cameras?

Micky Quinn also weighs in with his meaty opinions in a revealing and riotous One-on-One. Prison, pies, punching John Fashanu Ã¢ÂÂ itÃ¢ÂÂs all here as he answers your questions.

ThereÃ¢ÂÂs much more, including exclusive interviews with great goalscorers Gary Lineker and Gerd Muller, a sit-down with Alexandre Pato and a classic graphic showing how Premier League teams score their goals. And you can winMessiÃ¢ÂÂs signed boots and a personalised piece of art.

ThatÃ¢ÂÂs not to mention Performance, starring Juninho, Sylvain Distin and Ali Al-Habsi as well as a guide on how to win in the rain, and the unbelievable story of CroatiaÃ¢ÂÂs very own FC United of Manchester upsetting the odds Ã¢ÂÂ all in the December 2012 edition of FourFourTwo.

This issue was brought to you by: Lionel Messi and his under-14s coach, Micky Quinn, Bobby Gould, Gerd Muller, Graeme Sharp, Ronaldo, Neal Bishop, Brian McDermott, Gary Lineker, Matty Taylor, Rhys Griffiths, Sylvain Distin, Gordon Banks, Radamel Falcao, Bradley Johnson, Gary Smith, Kelly Jones, Diego Simeone, Jocelyn Angloma, Negrete, Ali Al-Habsi, Colin Kazim-Richards, Christian Karembeu, Jeff Winter, Alexandre Pato, Michel Salgado, Juninho Pernambucano, The Sunday League Pele, Peterborough UnitedÃ¢ÂÂs mascot and the Dalai Lama

Blog words: Vassilis Kakouris

