Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles still gets a fiver when he scores, says mum
By Joe Nelson
Poor Jill Lascelles has been forced to shell out thanks to the Toon stopper's recent purple patch
After scoring winners against both Swansea and Stoke, Lascelles’ goal glut has unfortunately left his mother short.
Jill Lascelles shared on Twitter that she has been paying Jamaal £5 for every goal he's bagged since his academy days.
The 23-year-old Newcastle skipper has been in fine form this season, and is one of the main reasons why the Magpies have hit the lofty heights of fourth after five matches.
And while Rafa Benitez and fantasy football managers will want the centre-back to continue his scoring streak, mum Jill might be hoping he leaves the goals to Newcastle's strikers in the coming weeks.
Lascelles has scored 11 goals since making his professional breakthrough with Nottingham Forest in 2011. Time to give mum a break, Jamaal?
- Adebayo Akinfenwa really isn't chuffed at his FIFA 18 ratings either
- Genoa teenager's father weeps on bench as son scores Serie A brace
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.