Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles still gets a fiver when he scores, says mum

After scoring winners against both Swansea and Stoke, Lascelles’ goal glut has unfortunately left his mother short.

Jill Lascelles shared on Twitter that she has been paying Jamaal £5 for every goal he's bagged since his academy days.

The 23-year-old Newcastle skipper has been in fine form this season, and is one of the main reasons why the Magpies have hit the lofty heights of fourth after five matches.

And while Rafa Benitez and fantasy football managers will want the centre-back to continue his scoring streak, mum Jill might be hoping he leaves the goals to Newcastle's strikers in the coming weeks.

Lascelles has scored 11 goals since making his professional breakthrough with Nottingham Forest in 2011. Time to give mum a break, Jamaal?

