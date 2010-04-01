Newsletter 280510

The World Cup starts two weeks today, and FourFourTwo.com is nearing fever pitch.

You know we bring you the NEWS as it breaks, both on the site and on Twitter & Facebook. But you also know that FourFourTwo means access and analysis. We speak to people others can't, in order to tell you what you didn't know you needed to know.

So come and "gen up" with our World Cup FEATURES. We've got dozens of articles on the best bits of the World Cups Ã¢ÂÂ from the original Group of Death (can you name it?) to how a remortgaged house saved USA94.

Then there's the FourFourTwo LISTS Ã¢ÂÂ video-packed rundowns of the greatest players and goals from a variety of World Cups. Warning: this section may affect your productivity.

We're publishing dozens of INTERVIEWS with World Cup legends like Hagi, Rossi, Lineker, Milla, Houghton, Socrates, Butragueno, Lalas, Sanchez, Salenko, Schillachi, Josimar, Letchkov, Rough, Whiteside and the Colombian Birdman....

AND WHEN THE WORLD CUP STARTS....

Throughout the World Cup, we'll have WRITERS on the ground in South Africa and across the world. Renowned authors like Jonathan Wilson, Paul Simpson and Chris Hunt - not to mention FFT.com favourites like Tim Stannard, Riccardo Rossi and James Horncastle - will bring you the full flavour of the footballing festival.

We'll have exclusive behind-the-scenes tours of the places England will play, sensible advice on what to do when you're out there, and less serious guidance on how to cope if you've realised your better half is a know-nothing World Cup virgin.

We're going to send out DAILY NEWSLETTERS Ã¢ÂÂ analysing the action, berating the buffoonish, crediting the creative and tipping you off about the players (or WAGs) to watch.

And we're pleased (if a little scared) to announce that we will have minute-by-minute LIVE COMMENTARY on every single match. That's right, just in case you're stuck at work or away from a telly, we'll keep you right in touch with the action. We'll bring you photos and videos, and you can join in with the discussions as the match goes on.

AND NOT FORGETTING....

One last word: among the Mondiale madness, let's not forget the grass roots. Next weekend it's Grass Roots Football Live at the Birmingham NEC Ã¢ÂÂ everything you could need if you ever kick a ball. Check out the preview and exhibitor list and you'll soon be wanting a ticket.

And if you're really into it, you could get a Premier Pass which gets you exclusive access to coaches like Graham Taylor, Ian Holloway, Peter Taylor, Iain Dowie, George Burley, Alan Smith, Don Goodman and Alan Curbishley.

Have a nice weekend - whether you're playing or just daydreaming of the World Cup...

