Nike launch new Chelsea away kit ahead of 2021/22 season

Chelsea 21/22 away kit reintroduces the iconic yellow colourway worn by legends such as Ginafranco Zola, Marcel Desailly and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in years gone by.

Yellow kits are part of Chelsea's history and fans will be thrilled to see the colour return for next season. Pinstripe hoops are added, giving the shirt an iconic feel but with a modern twist. The away kit is completed with black shirts and yellow socks. The club's ‘Pride of London’ logo is also present on the inside of the jersey.

“When you look over the years, you always remember the yellow kits on our heroes that made an impact," says Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, who supported the Blues growing up and has represented the club since a youngster. "As players I feel we can do the same and create even more special moments in this new kit!”

Like so much of Nike's newly released clobber, Chelsea's away kit is constructed with 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles, thus helping reduce environmental impact. Recycled polyester reduces carbon emissions by up to 30% compared to virgin polyester.

The 2021/22 Chelsea away kit will be available on nike.com and on full retail from 5 August.

