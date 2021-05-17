New Premier League kits 2021/22: Every released home and away shirt so far
Hope you've got the pocket money for each of the new Premier League kits - here's a run-down of them all...
With a new Premier League season comes new Premier League kits - and the 2021/22 season is no different.
Most clubs now run on a year-by-year cycle these days, so you can expect to have three new shirts for each team. That's 60 new tops to pour over in the next three months without Premier League football.
So without further ado, let's crack through the tops that have been released and fill you in on those that are yet to drop...
Arsenal
Away
Arsenal's brand-new away shirt takes influence from the 1970s shirts that the Gunners won the FA Cup wearing.
NEWS Arsenal drop their 2021/22 away shirt
The big talking point is that just the canon is on the shirt this time around, as Arsenal have dropped the badge.
The new items are available to buy exclusively at adidas.com/football, Adidas stores, and official club stores. Wider release with select retailers will be available from 21st May 2021.
Aston Villa
Aston Villa's shirts for next season are expected to be manufactured by Kappa - but are yet to be released.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton's shirts for next season are expected to be manufactured by Nike - but are yet to be released.
Burnley
Burnley's shirts for next season are expected to be manufactured by Umbro - but are yet to be released.
Chelsea
Home
Chelsea's new shirt is influenced by the 1960s and incorporates elements of yellow.
NEWS Chelsea release their 2021/22 home shirt
The Blues debuted this shirt in the 2021 FA Cup final.
The new kit is available for Nike members on nike.com 13th May and available on full retail from 20th May.
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's shirts for next season are expected to be manufactured by Puma - but are yet to be released.
Everton
Everton's shirts for next season are expected to be manufactured by Hummel - but are yet to be released.
Leeds United
Leeds United's shirts for next season are expected to be manufactured by Adidas - but are yet to be released.
Leicester City
Leicester City's shirts for next season are expected to be manufactured by Adidas - but are yet to be released.
Liverpool
Liverpool's shirts for next season are expected to be manufactured by Nike - but are yet to be released.
Manchester City
Manchester City's shirts for next season are expected to be manufactured by Puma - but are yet to be released.
Manchester United
Manchester United's shirts for next season are expected to be manufactured by Adidas - but are yet to be released.
Newcastle United
Newcastle United's shirts for next season are expected to be manufactured by Castore - but are yet to be released.
Norwich City
Norwich City's shirts for next season are expected to be manufactured by Errea - but are yet to be released.
Southampton
Southampton's shirts for next season are expected to be manufactured by Hummel - but are yet to be released.
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur's shirts for next season are expected to be manufactured by Nike - but are yet to be released.
Watford
Watford's shirts for next season are expected to be manufactured by Kelme - but are yet to be released.
West Ham United
West Ham United's shirts for next season are expected to be manufactured by Umbro - but are yet to be released.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers' shirts for next season are expected to be manufactured by Castore - but are yet to be released.
