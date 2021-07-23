New European kits 2021/22: Every released home and away shirt so far

With the 2021/22 season just around the corner, clubs across Europe are beginning to release their new jerseys.

Some sides have played it safe by returning to a tried-and-trusted formula, while others (we're looking at you Barcelona) have ripped up the rulebook this year.

So without further ado, let's see what kit designers around the continent have been up to this summer...

AC Milan

Home

(Image credit: Puma/AC Milan)

Red-and-black stripes are a must for the Rossoneri, but an innovation this season sees striped of varying widths.

The words 'Sempre Milan' (Milan Forever) appear on the back of the shirt, while Puma have opted for black shorts and black socks this time around.

Away

(Image credit: Puma/AC Milan)

Milan's light gold away kit is dedicated to Fondazione Milan, the charity associated with the club.

There are dashes of red on the sponsor's logo and the sleeves, but this is a relatively plain shirt from Puma.

Ajax

Home

(Image credit: Adidas/Ajax)

Another classic kit from Ajax, which uses a slightly darker red than the one the Dutch giants wore last season.

The shirt features a historical club crest and, to extend that theme, Ajax will only play with numbers on the back (no names) in the Eredivisie.

Away

(Image credit: Adidas/Ajax)

Ajax debuted their new away kit in the final game of last season. It's a blue and black number that harks back to the 1990s.

Atletico Madrid

Home

(Image credit: Nike/Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their current name in the 2021/22 campaign.

The home kit is modelled on the jersey the club wore in 1947, with thick stripes on the front and a predominantly red back.

Away

(Image credit: Nike/Atletico Madrid)

Before Diego Simeone came along, Atletico's most recent La Liga title triumph was in 1995/96.

This season's navy and pink kit pays tribute to the team that won the double that year.

Barcelona

Home

(Image credit: Nike/Barcelona)

Barcelona are clearly hoping this eye-catching kit will distract attention away from their financial mismanagement.

It's certainly a bold design. The cross on the top right of the shirt is a homage to the flag of Saint Jordi, while the sleeves and shorts are blue and garnet halves.

Away

(Image credit: Nike/Barcelona)

Barcelona's away kit is a much plainer affair. It's a very light purple - deliberately chosen as it's a blend of blue and garnet.

Bayern Munich

Away

(Image credit: Adidas/Bayern Munich)

It's back to black for Bayern Munich in 2021/22, after a change strip of white last time out.

The club crest, Adidas logo and sponsor's lettering are in gold, with fine white dots on the right-hand side of the torso.

Benfica

Home

(Image credit: Adidas/Benfica)

Benfica's home kit has a very clean feel with minimal flourishes.

The three white stripes appear on both shoulders, while white lettering is also used for the Adidas and Emirates logos.

Away

(Image credit: Adidas/Benfica)

Benfica's away kit is very similar to the home version. It's a plain white kit with red stripes on the shoulder, and neat red and black sleeve cuffs.

Borussia Dortmund

Home

(Image credit: Puma/Borussia Dortmund)

Borussia Dortmund's 2021/22 jersey takes inspiration from the kit worn when the club won the Champions League in 1997.

The base is yellow with black shoulders and black stripes on the sleeves.

Away

(Image credit: Puma)

It's grey chevrons for the new BVB away shirt, as Dortmund lighten the colour scheme (slightly).

Inter Milan

Home

(Image credit: Nike/Inter Milan)

It's all-change at Inter for the upcoming campaign. The club's new crest is present for the first time, and gone are long-time sponsors Pirelli.

The biggest alteration, of course, is the absence of blue and black stripes, with Nike having opted for a snakeskin pattern instead.

Juventus

(Image credit: Adidas/Juventus)

Max Allegri isn't the only one making a return to Juventus this season.

The stronger black and white stripes are also back, following a two-year period in which Juve experimented with paint textures and halves.

Away

(Image credit: Adidas/Juventus)

Adidas' sleek design for the Juve away kit is supposedly modelled on Turin's nightlife and electronic music scene.

"We are ready to take control of our nights," the club wrote when unveiling the kit on Instagram. Juventus fans will hope that includes Champions League last-16 ties...

Marseille

Home

(Image credit: Puma/Marseille)

Marseille's home kit for the 2021/22 season is a throwback to that which the club wore in their title-winning campaign of 1989/90.

One subtle difference is that the sleeves now feature five blue stripes, as opposed to just two in 1989/90.

Away

(Image credit: Puma/Marseille)

Marseille's change strip features several different shades of blue with a horizontal zig-zag design. It will be worn with navy shorts and socks.

Napoli

Napoli are yet to release their kits for the 2021/22 campaign. They're expected to drop at the end of July, and will reportedly be designed by Giorgio Armani.

Porto

Home

(Image credit: New Balance/Porto)

Porto have gone for thicker blue and white stripes for the 2021/22 season.

The stripes were thinner last term and also continued on the sleeves; this time around the sleeves are plain blue.

Away

(Image credit: New Balance/Porto)

Porto have continued with a dark blue away shirt for 2021/22, with a monochrome pattern and gold logos.

PSG

Home

(Image credit: PSG)

PSG have made quite the splash in the transfer market, signing Sergio Ramos, Gigio Donnarumma, Gini Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi.

They've also released their first home kit made by Jordan rather than Nike. It's a classic dark blue design with a white-red-white stripe around the collar and the sleeves.

Away

(Image credit: PSG)

PSG's away shirt for 2021/22 is a departure from what went before, at least in terms of the colours.

Nike have designed a predominantly white kit with a single black stripe down the middle, and two pink rectangles on either side. Or 'Arctic Punch', as PSG are officially calling it.

PSV

Home

(Image credit: Puma/PSV)

PSV are throwing it back to the 1990s with this kit, which pays homage to the team that won the Eredivisie title in 1991 and 1992.

The jersey is predominantly red, with four thin white stripes running down the front. There's also a zig-zag pattern running from left to right.

Away

(Image credit: Puma/PSV)

A similar zig-zag pattern can be seen on this bold away offering.

Puma describe the colours as "astral aura" with "green glimmer", but it looks like purple and turquoise to us.

RB Leipzig

Home

(Image credit: Nike/RB Leipzig)

Anyone know who sponsors RB Leipzig?

It's clear enough from this kit alone. Nike have gone for a white base with a red graphic print all over the body and the sleeves. Leipzig's new motto, "You Can Do Anything", appears on the upper back.

Away

(Image credit: Nike/RB Leipzig)

There's more graphic print on the away top, which is essentially the same design - with bolder colours - as the home shirt.

Real Madrid

Home

(Image credit: Adidas/Real Madrid)

There's not much you can tinker with when your club's colours are all-white, but Adidas have done a decent job of freshening up Real Madrid's home kit.

The various blue and orange flourishes certainly catch the eye, and Karim Benzema seems to be a fan. If it's good enough for him, it's good enough for us.

Roma

Home

(Image credit: New Balance/Roma)

Jose Mourinho's back in Serie A with Roma, who have released their first New Balance kit after the end of their deal with Nike.

It's a pleasingly clean design with the club's classic colours of deep red and yellow. The front of the shirt features subtle stripes which are only perceptible close-up.

Sporting CP

Home

(Image credit: Nike/Sporting CP)

Why change a winning formula? Sporting CP won the Portuguese title last term and were never going to depart from their famous green-and-white hoops for 2021/22.

Nike have made subtle differences after taking over from Macron. The hoops are more solid and the sleeves are plain, but this looks like a classic Sporting jersey.

