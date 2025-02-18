Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite vs Adidas Predator Elite 25: Which should you buy?

Nike and Adidas are two titans of football manufacturing who have competed to take pride of place on the feet of players around the world over the past 30 years, with the Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite and the Adidas Predator Elite 25 the brands' latest flagship models.

Responsible for some of the best football boots available, Nike and Adidas have dominated the market so I decided to put the latest iterations of the two iconic football boots to the test in a head-to-head battle.

Wearing the boots during intense training sessions and gruelling league matches, I've found key differences between the Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite and Adidas Predator Elite 25 based on their comfort, fit, traction and touch on the ball. Using a rating system out of 10, I've tried to determine which of the boots comes out on top overall.

Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite vs Adidas Predator Elite 25

Fit

Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite - 8/10

I tried a pair of the Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite football boots on feet (Image credit: Future)

One of the best football boots for wide feet, the GX 2 Elite has plenty of volume and space in the forefoot, making them feel relaxed rather than strapped in. I would describe the feeling like the boots are hugging your feet rather than compressing them in the way other narrow options can.

The lockdown of the boots is good and most people will find their feet feel secure. However, those with narrower feet may experience some foot slippage and the toe box narrows quite sharply.

Adidas Predator Elite 25 - 9/10

I tried a pair of the Adidas Predator 25 Elite football boots on feet (Image credit: Future)

I found the Predators fit slightly small, which isn't helped by the narrower toe-box, meaning I'd recommend most players - especially those with wide feet - at least consider going a half-size up from their usual. Once you've found the correct fit, the boots felt very secure while the lockdown ensured there weren't any issues with foot slippage or heel lift.

Those opting for the folding tongue option will find that the top of the foot might not feel as secure the further away from your ankle you place the folding tongue strap, where the fit feels more relaxed.

Comfort

Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite - 9/10

The heel of the Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite (Image credit: Future)

There's no doubt that the latest model of the Phantom has been built with comfort in mind. Carrying over from the previous generation of the Nike Phantom GX Elite, the boot features a soft and padded heel area without a heel cup.

This means the boots feel like they require little to no break-in time and could be worn in a match straight out of the box without the fear of blisters or irritation. The lining of the boot is finely cushioned to make the entire boot feel soft and comfortable throughout.

Adidas Predator Elite 25 - 8/10

The heel of the Adidas Predator Elite 25 (Image credit: Future)

Certainly requiring more time to mould to the shape of your foot, I needed a longer break-in period with the Predators as a result. Once broken in, though, they are relatively soft, flexible and comfortable, so that shouldn't be an issue.

I liked the subtle padding in the heel that helped with comfort levels, while also holding the foot stable and in place at all times.

Traction

Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite - 8/10

The stud pattern of the AG version of the Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite (Image credit: Future)

Available in three different outsole variations - FG, SG and AG - the Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite has great levels of traction when each boot is used on its intended playing surface. My favourite feature was on the firm ground version, which uses the Cyclone 360-degree outsole to reduce rotational traction and make pivoting easier.

Even though the stud pattern splits opinion, it does a great job. If you’re not convinced by the FG plate, you can use the AG option as it performs just as well on artificial grass as well as natural surfaces.

Adidas Predator Elite 25 - 8/10

A side-profile view of the Adidas Predator Elite 25 (Image credit: Future)

Just like with the Phantom, the Adidas Predator Elite 25 is available in FG, SG and AG options. The controlframe 2.0 outsole continues on the firm ground and soft ground boots, with several triangular studs included to provide multidirectional traction and stability while playing.

Similarly to the Phantom, the AG outsole can be used on natural grass pitches for those who prefer a less aggressive outsole.

Touch on the ball

Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite - 9/10

A close-up view of the Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite (Image credit: Future)

Nike's Phantom GX 2 features the manufacturer's Gripknit technology in the forefoot and medial parts, which is designed to enhance grip on the ball. Unlike the previous model, the GX 2 has a one-piece upper which features a TPU coating as well as 3D macro texturing for extra grip on the ball, making them not only one of the best football boots for midfielders, but also one of the best football boots for strikers, too.

The GX 2 is all about grip on the ball and it offers that in abundance, with the Gripknit material one of my absolute favourite materials on the market right now.

The upper wraps your foot snuggly, providing a responsive touch on the ball which is useful when manipulating the ball. For me, it feels like having the ball glued to your feet with the amount of grip it provides.

Adidas Predator Elite 25 - 8/10

The rubber elements on the Predators (Image credit: Future)

Adidas' Predator 25 features a new HybridTouch upper, which is thinner and softer than the previous generation. It also features a redesigned Strikeskin, which is the raised rubber element on the boot.

Both of these features helps to give a more traditional touch on the ball akin to the best leather football boots. While the Strikeskin isn’t overly aggressive, it provides more leverage when striking the ball and can still be noticeably felt. An added touch is the folding tongue providing a dampening effect when controlling the ball, taking the sting out of some overhit passes and footballs dropping from high.

If the folding tongue isn’t something you're a fan of, there are still the laced and laceless versions, which utilise the same upper materials and rubber elements throughout.

Verdict

Close-up views of both boots (Image credit: Future)

In all honesty, there's barely anything to separate the Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite and Adidas Predator Elite 25. In my opinion, they're my favourites when it comes to the best Nike football boots and the best Adidas football boots.

The Predator features a more iconic look, but if you're looking for substance over style the Nike Phantom offers little to no break-in time, and the grip provided is marginally better than the Predator. And if you have wider feet, these are undoubtedly the better option of the two.

But if you want to opt for the Adidas Predators, they're better suited for those with narrow feet and some will prefer the stud pattern on the boot, too. The softening effect of the folding tongue can help with control when receiving the ball and, of course, Predators will always look cool.

Overall, in my experience, the Nike Phantom GX2 is marginally my favourite, but the Predators will suit some better. If you're looking to choose between the two, the decision should come down to what you're looking for in a boot. For the look of the boot and a narrower fit, you should pick the Adidas. But, for a wider fit and for better grip, the Nike is the boot you want.

Nike Phantom GX 2: 34/40

Adidas Predator Elite 25: 33/40