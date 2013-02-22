None of the things Bosingwa does take your breath away

Team-mates of QPR's under-fire defender Jose Bosingwa have confessed that the Portuguese international is putting in no hard work behind the scenes and stressed that he never surprises them with what he is capable of.

Bosingwa has attracted criticism for poor performances on the pitch, refusing to sit on the substitutes' bench against Fulham and insisting his poorly-judged Portuguese-language easy-listening album Who's The Bos? had to be played before games at Loftus Road.

With doubts over Bosingwa's future, team-mates today attempted to rally to his defence, but only succeeded in adding to the clouds gathering over the right-back.

"What the fans don't see is what goes on behind the scenes," goalkeeper Robert Green told FourFourTwo.

"But, come to think of it, almost all of what Jose does in training is exactly what you'd imagine, if you've seen him play.

"His passing is wayward and misguided, he shows an almost complete lack of positional sense and his decision-making borders on the insane."

Captain Clint Hill also insisted that supporters 'didn't get to see the true Bosingwa' before clarifying that the 'real Bosingwa was in fact much lazier and less gifted. Really, if anything, the fans probably get to see a slightly better version of Bosingwa.

"In training he's the same limited footballer with an inflated sense of self-worth, but he tries to send text messages while nobody's watching and scratches himself a little more regularly."

Bosingwa is currently out with a back injury that the club's doctors insist was caused by 'exactly what you'd think'.