Olympiakos manager Oscar Garcia hit by receipt roll, Greek Superleague match postponed

The crunch clash between the league's first and third-placed sides was meant to take place on Sunday evening, but it was suspended after Olympiakos boss Garcia was hit by some flying till roll.

Before the game, PAOK fans had created a hostile atmosphere inside the Toumba Stadium by launching toilet paper onto the pitch as the two sides made their way out of the tunnel.

At that point, Garcia took a firmer roll to the face and went to hospital with a bloodied lip. After finding out the game had been postponed, PAOK fans clashed with local police.

PAOK now run the risk of having some points docked, but the club's communications director Kyriakos Kyriakos (stop sniggering over there) laid the blame on Olympiakos fans.

"It was obvious that Olympiakos came here with that goal (to suspend the match)," he said. "They have been provoking for 30 years now. They came to scream and to provoke."

Referee Alexandros Aretopoulos has to file his report before a verdict is reached on what punishment to hand PAOK.

See also...

Besiktas' Ricardo Quaresma curls home beautiful, trademark 'trivela' goal

Watch: Duisburg goalkeeper forgets he's playing football, concedes comical goal

In Other News...