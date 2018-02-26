Besiktas' Ricardo Quaresma curls home beautiful, trademark 'trivela' goal

Former Chelsea forward Quaresma scored the best goal of this Istanbul derby in the 77th minute when he bent the ball around former Juventus (and er, QPR) defender Mauricio Isla into the top corner with the outside of his right boot.

The trivela is a technique long favoured by the Portuguese star, who has surely been its biggest ambassador over the years. And when he can pull it off like this, who can blame him?

Quaresma added his second of the game – only his third of the season – in injury time to ensure a relatively comfortable 3-1 victory for the hosts.

Besiktas moved up to third in the table after Sunday's morale-boosting win at the Vodafone Stadium, and remain three points behind leaders Galatasaray.

See also...

Watch: Duisburg goalkeeper forgets he's playing football, concedes comical goal

French third division match delivers two absolutely unbelievable goals

In Other News...