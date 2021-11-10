"Only players like her could do that!" Getting to know... Tottenham's Rachel Williams and Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs

This article is part of our Ultimate Guide to the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship

Tottenham Women host Arsenal Women this weekend in the Barclays FA Women's Super League, as the Women's Football Weekend showcases the north London derby.

FourFourTwo had chance to put 20 questions to Tottenham's Rachel Williams and Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs ahead of the game...

Tottenham vs Arsenal, Saturday November 13, 1:30pm – Buy tickets | Watch live on BBC One

You’re making a pre-game playlist – what’s the first song you put on, and why?

Rachel Williams, Tottenham: Elton John – I’m Still Standing, because it's lively and my brother is always singing it and dancing around to it.

Jordan Nobbs, Arsenal: I like being chilled out on game day, so my chilled playlist would vary from Ed Sheeran, Justin Beiber, picture this... chilled R&B, you get my drift.

Best team-mate to room with on an away game trip, and why?

Rachel Williams: Ellen White from our England U19s days.

We were in La Manga and the resort came down with food poisoning. Ellen was brilliant, went to the doctor for me and stayed with me until I was feeling better.

Jordan Nobbs: We room on our own a lot but I'd probably say Beth Mead, we would never be short of conversation, she never shuts up!

Best goal you’ve ever seen?

Rachel Williams: It has to be Rachel Yankey’s goal in the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup final in 2011. I was playing for Birmingham at the time. I remember she flicked it up, scissor kicked it in the air as well as a half turn, before launching a rocket into the top corner.

Jordan Nobbs: Rachel Yankey, when she chips it up and Billy's it in top bins. Only players like her could do that.

Can you describe your Barclays FA Women's Super League debut and how you think it went?

Rachel Williams: I made my debut for Birmingham against Bristol on a cold Thursday night. It wasn’t a bad debut by all accounts! I scored two goals and got an assist in a 4-0 win. I was a young player who was told to just go out there and enjoy it, so I was happy with the performance and to get the goals that I did.

Jordan Nobbs: I actually can't remember it, that's terrible but it has been many years... I'm sure I loved it – every game for Arsenal is an honour.

Which club and players do you most look forward to playing against, and why?

Rachel Williams: Every game, I always look forward to playing football week in week out. It doesn’t matter who it is against, I really look forward to playing anyone.

Jordan Nobbs: I would say Chelsea, the best and most competitive games are the best.

Last series you binge watched?

Rachel Williams: Locke & Key, I finished the second season in a day. I absolutely love the magical things so Harry Potter would be up there too.

Jordan Nobbs: Squid Game, I think everyone has been on the hype. I was a fan, but I'm more of a film person myself.

One thing you never leave the house without?

Rachel Williams: This might surprise people, but I would say a positive attitude. I never leave the house without being in a positive frame of mind.

Jordan Nobbs: Probably my purse, I like to spend when I can! My friend [Brighton forward] Dan Carter always says "You can't take it with you!"

Which of your team-mates has most impressed you this season?

Rachel Williams: Maeva Clemaron.

Jordan Nobbs: Beth Mead, she has been on fire and deserves the recognition she is getting. It's not always about the goals though so I would say Leah Williamson too, I wouldn't like to have to play against her.

ALSO READ

Tottenham Women: 7 things you should know about manager Rehanne Skinner

Arsenal Women: How Beth Mead has become integral to the Gunners this season

What’s your favourite place in the world, and why?

Rachel Williams: Around my sister’s house, when all my family are there having dinner or a party because I love spending time with my family.

Jordan Nobbs: I always love anywhere in the Caribbean but a trip to the seaside and beach is always my favourite, it reminds me of my nan and grandad.

If you could spend the day with one person, celebrity or not, who would it be and what would you do with them?

Rachel Williams: It would be my dad, who sadly passed away. I would 100% go for a kick about in the park with him if I could.

Jordan Nobbs: Right now Adele, just so I could ask her to sing.

Rachel Williams: I would have loved to have been a teacher or youth/social worker. I just love to help and support people so a job like that would have been perfect for me.

Jordan Nobbs: I would love to be an F1 driver, driving fast in nice cars. I wouldn't be scared to put my foot down.

What would be your specialist subject on Mastermind?

Rachel Williams: Tough one but I’ll go for Friends, the TV series.

Jordan Nobbs: Not much. Football or Disney films.

Who’s the best player currently playing in the Barclays FA Women's Super League, and why?

Rachel Williams: Fran Kirby for me. She’s had injuries and a tough time and shown a lot of resilience to get back to the level she is at now, I take my hat off to her. Her determination and drive to get back onto the pitch was incredible..

Jordan Nobbs: All my Arsenal girls – it's all about the team.

What makes you happy and what makes you sad?

Rachel Williams: Things that make me sad are the off-season when there is no more football to play and things that make me happy are when we are back playing football during the season.

Jordan Nobbs: Playing football makes me happy. Being injured makes me sad!

What achievement are you most proud of?

Rachel Williams: I’m proud to say I own my house. I grafted really hard to afford it. To some people they might read this and think "Why is that an achievement?" – but until you know me, my background and what I have been through to get to this point where I now own my own house, it’s a big achievement for me.

Jordan Nobbs: Playing for England is always the best feeling. And four Vitality Women’s FA Cups, five FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cups, three Barclays FA Women's Super League titles, can't beat winning a trophy.

If you could go back in time, would you? And if so, when would you travel to and why?

Rachel Williams: Yes, I would go back and change a few things about how my football career went because I think I would be in a different position now and could perhaps have achieved more and got more of what I wanted out of football.

Jordan Nobbs: Yes – I would love to be at the seaside with my nan and grandad, eating fish and chips.

What’s your worst habit?

Rachel Williams: My worst habit would be always saying yes, I never like to let anyone down so always take on too much. I need to learn to say no more.

Jordan Nobbs: I have a really bad memory, and very forgetful.

It’s a team karaoke night: who’s on the mic first and who has you reaching for the earplugs?

Rachel Williams: Kerys Harrop will always be the one grabbing the mic first but you might want to reach for your earplugs at the same time.

Jordan Nobbs: We have a team full of terrible singers. I do think many would get up on their own.

Rachel Williams: For me, it is seeing all the hard work from pre-season come alive. A lot of people wrote us off from the struggles last season. It’s great to see that hard work we all put in as a group paying off.

Jordan Nobbs: Having the fans back is so good, I missed them, we play for them. It's been the perfect start for us, now we just have to keep pushing.

What can fans expect from Tottenham vs Arsenal this weekend?

Rachel Williams: They can definitely look forward to a competitive game. There was a few things we got wrong last time we faced Arsenal so it will be good to put things right and learn from the mistakes we made.

Jordan Nobbs: A game full of goals, from us hopefully. A tough derby game but a game you will see everyone drive to win in red and play good football, the Arsenal way!

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now