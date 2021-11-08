FourFourTwo's Ultimate Guide to the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship
By Conor Pope
Everything you need to know about the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship ahead of Women's Football Weekend
The weekend of November 13 and 14 is one of the biggest in the women's football calendar for 2021.
With men's football on an international break, the full domestic spotlight will be on the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship for the annual Women's Football Weekend.
This weekend sees some of the biggest fixtures in the game, including Tottenham hosting league leaders Arsenal for the north London derby, and last year's Barclays FA Women's Super League runners-up Manchester City taking on reigning champions Chelsea.
In the FA Women's Championship, meanwhile, it's a top-of-the-table clash as second-place Liverpool travel to first-place Durham in the hunt for the league's single promotion place.
Past editions of Women's Football Weekend have seen record-breaking attendances and plenty of drama, and with these fixtures, 2021 should be no different.
With affordable tickets and games being shown across the BBC, Sky Sports and The FA Player, it's never been easier to watch – but if you haven't been keeping up with the 2021/22 season so far, FourFourTwo's here to bring you up to date, with our Ultimate Guide to the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship.
Across this week, we'll be bringing you everything you need to know – from previews of the weekend's action, to the lowdown on international names, rising stars and past champions. This is the place to be.
This weekend's fixtures
Barclays FA Women's Super League fixtures
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsena
1.30pm, Saturday November 13
Buy tickets
Watch live on BBC One
Everton vs Manchester United
12.30pm, Sunday November 14
Buy tickets
Watch live on Sky Sports
Birmingham City v Aston Villa
2pm, Sunday November 14
Buy tickets
Watch live on The FA Player
Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City
2pm, Sunday November 14
Buy tickets
Watch live on The FA Player
Manchester City v Chelsea
3pm, Sunday November 14
Buy tickets
Watch live on Sky Sports
West Ham United v Reading
3pm, Sunday November 14
Buy tickets
Watch live on The FA Player
FA Women’s Championship fixtures
Durham v Liverpool
12pm, Sunday November 14
Buy tickets
Watch live on The FA Player
Lewes v Coventry United
1.30pm, Sunday November 14
Buy tickets
Watch live on The FA Player
London City Lionesses v Sheffield United
1.30pm, Sunday November 14
Buy tickets
Watch live on The FA Player
Crystal Palace v Charlton Athletic
2pm, Sunday November 14
Buy tickets
Watch live on The FA Player
Bristol City v Blackburn Rovers
3pm, Sunday November 14
Buy tickets
Watch live on The FA Player
Watford v Sunderland
3.30pm, Sunday November 14
Buy tickets
Watch live on The FA Player
