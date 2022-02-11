Panna Champion and social media sensation Jack Downer AKA @StreetPanna road tests the new adidas Predator Edge boots

The brand-new 19th Gen adidas Predator Edge boots have landed!

Sports Direct Football and COPA90 in collaboration with ambassador and history maker Ellen White have partnered with Jack Downer, as part of their creator series to redefine what it means to show power on and off the pitch through his footballing journey.

The Superball World Panna Champion suffered a life-threatening injury and has bounced back from that moment to serve as an inspiration to the millions who watch his incredible skills, even having to learn to walk again, let alone kick a football.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Downer has posted vids with the likes of Kai Havertz and his close control and trickery is simply breathtaking. FFT can just about control a ball at the park – but @StreetPanner and his Champions League-level skills are perfect for breaking down these new boots.

After all, the theme of returning stronger than ever runs straight through the new Predator Edge. The new models draw inspiration from classic Adidas models of the past to reinvent the wheel for something fresh – and not only are they packed with more technology than a spaceship, including four separate “Zone Skin” areas for striking a ball with more power, swerve and control –they look and feel fantastic.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Adidas) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Adidas) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Adidas) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Adidas) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Adidas) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Adidas) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Adidas) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Adidas) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Adidas) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: Adidas)

That technology is astounding, too. There’s a new frame on the sole to stabilise these Preds and distribute the weight to the front of the boot, while the “facet fit” collar uses adidas’s Primeknit technology to make these things as comfortable as they are lethal.

The Predator Edge is a new football boot for a new era of football. While the Pred is synonymous with midfielders and passers, the Edge is sharper: it’s crafted for every footballer out there. The Predator Edge provides more power, swerve and control than any model ever before.

Make sure to head over to Sports Direct and check out the new Predator Edge.