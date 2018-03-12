PAOK Salonika president enters the pitch with gun after disallowed goal

PAOK had an 89th-minute goal initially ruled out for offside, with the top-of-the-table clash still 0-0 at that point.

As a result, the club's enraged president Ivan Savvidis entered the pitch with a gun in a hip holster.

The 58-year-old asked his players to leave the pitch and twice tried to approach referee Georgios Kominis, but the Greek-Russian businessman was pulled away by bodyguards. Amid the chaos that ensued, the game was officially abandoned two hours later on safety grounds.

After the game, AEK boss Manolo Jimenez reportedly told the Greek press the goal had been given after Kominis changed his mind.

"Right now we are leaving the stadium escorted by the police," Jimenez told OndaCero.

"The referee has invalidated the goal of PAOK for offside, there was a brawl of players and many people entered the field, including their president with bodyguards.

"After the invasion, the referee has gone inside and after two hours wanted to resume. We said no. The shame is that in the end the referee has given them the goal, after all that's happened."

Jimenez could well be right. The Greek Superleague have published the result on their official websiteas 1-0, meaning Salonika have cut AEK's lead to two points. For now, at least.

