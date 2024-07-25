Players born outside the country they played for

Gonzalo Higuain scored plenty of goals for Argentina – but he wasn't born anywhere near there (Image credit: Alamy)

Football has always been a global game, a fact that's perhaps no better exemplified than through the increasingly diasporic nature of its international level.

Nowadays, it's rare to find a national team squad comprised entirely of players born in that country.

There's a great big footballing world out there, as reinforced by each of the following cases...