Players who missed penalties at the World Cup

Italy forward Roberto Baggio stares at the ground in dejection after his missed penalty in the 1994 World Cup final as Brazil players celebrate the title.

The award of a penalty is sometimes celebrated as if it were a goal, but there is still work to be done.

And sometimes, the pressure can be too much. Any player can convert from 12 yards on the training ground – or should be able to. But in a high-pressure situation, it is much more difficult.

That has caused some of the world's finest footballers to miss penalties when it matters most – be it during the match itself or in a shootout.

Here, a look at some of those players who famously missed penalties at a men's World Cup...

16. Frank Lampard & Steven Gerrard

England midfielders Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard look dejected after defeat on penalties to Portugal at the 2006 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard each won over 100 caps for England and were often paired together in central midfield – even though the presence of both appeared to create a lack of balance in the middle of the park.

Two years after England's defeat on penalties to Portugal at Euro 2004, history repeated itself at the 2006 World Cup as both Lampard (who scored in the previous shootout) and Gerrard were unable to convert in a 3-2 spot-kick loss in Gelsenkirchen. Portugal goalkeeper Ricardo was the hero, saving from both players and also keeping out Jamie Carragher's effort.

15. Rodrygo

Rodrygo is consoled by Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric after his penalty miss in Brazil's World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia at Qatar 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazil were expected to set up a mouthwatering World Cup semi-final meeting with Argentina at Qatar 2022, but things didn't go to plan for Tite's team after Neymar's opening goal in extra time.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With time running out, Bruno Petković levelled for Croatia and in the shootout, Rodrygo's penalty was saved by Dominik Livaković. Later, Marquinhos crashed his effort against the post and a 4-2 shootout loss saw Brazil heading home.

14. Franco Baresi

Italy's Franco Baresi is consoled by Brazil goalkeeper Taffarel after his penalty miss in the shootout in the 1994 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Franco Baresi's penalty miss in the 1994 World Cup final shootout against Brazil may not be as famous as Roberto Baggio's, but it was similar.

After putting in an impressive defensive shift to keep Brazil at bay in normal time, Baresi ballooned his penalty over the crossbar at the start of the shootout, which ended in a 3-2 loss for Italy as Baggio blasted his kick high of the target too. Baresi does have a World Cup winners' medal, though, having been part of Italy's squad in 1982.

13. Aurelien Tchouaméni

Aurelien Tchouameni fails to hit the target with his penalty as France are beaten by Argentina in a shootout in the 2022 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappé scored two penalties for France in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina and converted another in the shootout.

Unfortunately for Les Bleus, his team-mates were less clinical. Kingsley Coman's effort was saved by Emiliano Martínez and the Argentina goalkeeper tried his best to put off Aurelien Tchouaméni, throwing the ball away before the midfielder's kick. And it worked as Tchouaméni dragged his shot wide in a 4-2 loss to the South Americans.

12. Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets sees his penalty saved by Yassine Bounou as Spain lose to Morocco in a shootout in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain played some good football at the 2022 World Cup, but Luis Enrique's side struggled for goals and paid the price in a last-16 loss to Morocco on penalties.

Following a 0-0 draw in Al-Rayyan, Spain missed all three of their penalties and victory for Morocco was confirmed when Sergio Busquets' effort was saved by Yassine Bounou.

11. Chris Waddle

Chris Waddle blasts his penalty over the bar as England lose to West Germany in a shootout in the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup in Turin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

England do not have a good record when it comes to penalty shootouts at major tournaments and the Three Lions' sorry spot-kick streak started at the 1990 World Cup.

After Stuart Pearce's kick was saved by the legs of Bodo Illgner, Chris Waddle needed to score to keep England in the shootout against West Germany in the teams' semi-final clash in Turin, but the winger blasted his effort over the crossbar. Waddle was consoled by West Germany captain Lothar Matthäus, who went on to lift the trophy four days later.

10. Michel Platini

Michel Platini reacts after being shown a yellow card during France's quarter-final against Brazil at the 1986 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michel Platini was France's star player at the 1986 World Cup and the former Juventus forward netted for Les Bleus in their quarter-final clash with Brazil.

But the three-time Ballon d'Or winner was unable to convert in the shootout, firing his effort over the bar on his 31st birthday. His blushes were spared, though, as France went on to win the shootout.

9. Robert Lewandowski

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski reacts after missing a penalty against Mexico at the 2022 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robert Lewandowski missed a glorious opportunity to fire Poland into the lead against Mexico in a group game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa guessed right, diving low to his left to save the former Bayern Munich striker's spot-kick. The match finished 0-0, but Poland went on to sneak into the last 16 ahead of El Tri.

8. Diego Maradona

Argentina captain Diego Maradona reacts after his penalty is saved by Yugoslavia goalkeeper Tomislav Ivkovic at the 1990 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina reached the final of the 1990 World Cup despite a largely unconvincing campaign in Italy, which featured a shock defeat to Cameroon, a backs-to-the-wall win against Brazil and two penalty shootout successes.

One of those was against Yugoslavia in the quarter-finals, with goalkeeper Sergio Goycochea the hero as Argentina won 3-2 on penalties. Five players failed to convert, including Diego Maradona, whose weak effort was saved by Tomislav Ivković, but the South Americans advanced and went on to beat hosts Italy in another shootout in the last four. And Maradona scored the winning kick on that occasion.

7. David Trézéguet

France forward David Trezeguet looks dejected after missing a penalty in the 2006 World Cup final shootout as Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon celebrates. (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Trézéguet was the only France player to miss a penalty as Les Bleus lost 5-3 to Italy in a shootout in the 2006 World Cup final.

Trézéguet blasted his spot-kick against the crossbar and was in tears after the match, then again as the French players were given a heroes' welcome in Paris the following day.

6. Asamoah Gyan

Ghana's Asamoah Gyan (right) holds his head after missing a penalty against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Uruguay's Luis Suárez had handled the ball on the line to stop a certain goal, Asamoah Gyan stepped up to take a penalty kick at the end of extra time which would have sent Ghana to the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup.

But the striker smashed his effort against the crossbar and Uruguay, sans Suárez after his red card, earned a reprieve. Gyan went on to score in the shootout, but Uruguay won 4-2. Cruel.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a penalty against Iran at the 2018 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant hat-trick against Spain in his first appearance at the 2018 World Cup and followed up that display with the winner against Morocco in Portugal's second game.

But the former Real Madrid forward was left frustrated in their third match as his penalty was saved by Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in a 1-1 draw. Portugal went out to Uruguay in the last 16.

4. Harry Kane

England captain Harry Kane laments his penalty miss as France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris celebrates at the 2022 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Kane missed a golden opportunity to draw England level at 2-2 with France in the teams' World Cup quarter-final clash at Qatar 2022.

The England captain had already scored one spot-kick, but blasted his second over the crossbar, perhaps pressured by facing a goalkeeper who knew him well in Tottenham team-mate Hugo Lloris. France held on for a 2-1 win and went on to reach the final.

3. Lionel Messi

Argentina's Lionel Messi sees his penalty saved by Iceland's Hannes Halldorsson at the 2018 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi is considered by many to be the finest footballer of all time, but the Argentina great has missed a few big penalties over the years.

One of those came at the 2018 World Cup in a group game against Iceland, when the former Barcelona star's spot-kick was saved by Hannes Halldórsson. The game ended 1-1. Messi also failed to beat Wojciech Szczesny from 12 yards in a group game against Poland at the 2022 World Cup, but was on target from the spot several times as the South Americans went on to win the tournament in Qatar.

2. Zico

Brazil forward Zico sees his penalty saved by France goalkeeper Joel Bats at the 1986 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zico was one of Brazil's stars at the 1982 World Cup, but the former Flamengo forward was hampered by injury in the 1986 tournament and only appeared as a substitute in Mexico.

He helped Brazil win a penalty in the quarter-finals against France, but hit his spot-kick too close to goalkeeper Joël Bats, who made an easy save. Zico later netted in the shootout after the teams drew 1-1, but Brazil were beaten 4-3.

1. Roberto Baggio

Italy's Roberto Baggio bows his head after missing a penalty in the shootout of the 1994 World Cup final as Brazil's players celebrate victory. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roberto Baggio's brilliance was key as Italy progressed to the World Cup final in 1994, so it is unfair that the forward's penalty miss ended up being the tournament's defining image.

Two of his team-mates, Franco Baresi and Daniele Massaro, had already missed. Baggio, not fully fit but usually so reliable from the spot, then blasted his effort over the bar. He stood rooted to the spot as Brazil's players celebrated victory. Cruelly, it is the lasting image of a wonderful career and he was never quite the same again.