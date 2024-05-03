Cristiano Ronaldo scores an overhead kick for Real Madrid against Juventus in the Champions League in April 2018.

Overhead kicks are special. More often than not they don't come off, but when they do, they are a thing of beauty.

Thought to have first been used in the 1800s in the Pacific ports of Chile or Peru, bicycle kicks were spread across South America by Chilean footballers in the early 1900s. Hence the term chilena in the much of the Spanish-speaking world.

Popularised by Brazilian players in the 20th Century, including Leonidas and especially Pele, the bicycle kick was described in 2016 as "football's most spectacular sight" by FIFA.

If executed correctly, it is definitely spectacular. Here, a look at some of the players who scored memorable overhead kicks...

32. Rory Delap

Rory Delap scores an overhead kick for Southampton against Tottenham in March 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory Delap is perhaps best remembered for his long throws during a six-year spell at Stoke City between 2007 and 2013, but the midfielder had more to his game than that.

Delap was capped 11 times for the Republic of Ireland and, during his time at Southampton, he powered home a spectacular overhead kick winner against Tottenham in March 2004. That goal ended a near two-year drought for the midfielder. Not a bad way to do it...

31. Neymar

Neymar celebrates with his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates after scoring an overhead kick winner against Strasbourg in September 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After he was booed by Paris Saint-Germain fans at the Parc des Princes following a summer in which he had seemed set to leave the Parisian club, Neymar produced the perfect response.

With PSG's Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg in September 2019 into stoppage time and the scores still level, the Brazilian nonchalantly stuck out his left leg to hit home an exquisite overhead kick from Abdou Diallo's cross to seal the points.

30. Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud scores an overhead kick for Chelsea against Atletico Madrid in February 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivier Giroud spent three seasons at Chelsea and ended up a Champions League winner in the last of those.

The French forward contributed six goals in the competition, including a wonderful winner with an overhead kick against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the teams' last-16 tie. Giroud also scored a bicycle kick for France in a 14-0 win over Gibraltar in 2023.

29. Panagiotis Kone

Panagiotis Kone celebrates after scoring an overhead kick for Bologna against Sampdoria in September 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Panagiotis Kone played for Brescia, Bologna and Udinese in Serie A between 2010 and 2018 and the Greek midfielder had a knack of scoring spectacular goals.

Kone netted a stunning scissor kick for Bologna against Napoli in December 2012 and followed that up with an outrageous overhead effort versus Sampdoria in September 2013.

28. Guilherme Madruga

Guilherme Madruga poses with his Puskas Award for the best goal in 2023 at The Best Football Awards in London in January 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing for Botafogo-SP in Brazil's Serie B in a match against Novorizontino, Guilherme Madruga produced a moment of brilliance which would change his life forever.

After the ball had been headed away by a Novorizontino defender and bounced outside the area, Madruga launched himself into the air to hit an overhead kick which flew perfectly into the far corner from fully 30 yards out. Despite having done it an almost-empty stadium and in the nation's second tier, Madruga went on to win the Puskas prize for the best goal of 2023 and later joined top-flight outfit Cuiaba.

27. Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez (centre) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring against Panama in October 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Raul Jimenez made his Mexico debut in 2013 and after goals against Canada and Trinidad and Tobago, the striker produced a truly special strike versus Panama.

In a World Cup qualifier at the Estadio Azteca, Fernando Arce fizzed a pass into Jimenez just inside the area. The striker's first touch was heavy and the ball bounced up high, but he improvised and struck an extraordinary overhead kick with his right foot which flew in off the post from around 16 yards. Golazo.

26. Peter Crouch

Peter Crouch scores a bicycle kick for Liverpool against Galatasaray in September 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Standing at 6 feet 7 inches (2.01m), Peter Crouch was best known for causing rival teams big problems with his height, but the former England striker also scored some spectacular goals in his time.

Of all Crouch's acrobatic efforts, his bicycle kick for Liverpool against Galatasary in the Champions League in September 2006 stands out. The striker met a cross from Steve Finnan with a stunning volley from close to the penalty spot which flew past Galatasaray goalkeeper Faryd Mondragon and into the corner.

25. Enzo Francescoli

Enzo Francescoli in action for River Plate. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Enzo Francescoli is an idol among River Plate fans, having played for the Buenos Aires club across two successful spells in the 1980s and 1990s.

The Uruguay forward helped River to a string of titles, including the Copa Libertadores in 1996, and also scored a memorable overhead kick in a friendly against Poland a decade earlier. A long pass into the area from the right was headed back into his path by Oscar Ruggieri and Francescoli controlled the ball with his chest before spinning and hitting a wonderful overhead kick across the goalkeeper and into the far corner from 15 yards out. Exquisite.

24. Pedro

Pedro scores an overhead kick for Barcelona against Real Sociedad in May 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pedro scored 99 goals for Barcelona and was a key player for much of his time at Camp Nou, but the Spain winger ultimately left the Catalan club to seek first-team football in 2015.

One of his last goals for Barça came in May of that year, when he came off the bench to hit a spectacular overhead kick in a 2-0 win at home to Real Sociedad.

23. Xherdan Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri scores an overhead kick for Switzerland against Poland at Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Xherdan Shaqiri produced a moment of magic for Switzerland in their Euro 2016 second round match against Poland as he powered home an incredible overhead kick from the edge of the area.

That special strike was not enough in the end as Poland won on penalties, but it was one of the goals of the tournament. And two years later, the midfielder scored another spectacular bicycle kick on his debut for Liverpool as the Reds beat fierce rivals Manchester United in pre-season.

22. Andy Carroll

Andy Carroll scores a spectacular bicycle kick for West Ham against Crystal Palace in January 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andy Carroll has faced criticism at times over the years for being an old-school target man in attack, but his wonderful goal for West Ham against Crystal Palace in January 2017 highlighted his impressive technique.

Carroll leapt perfectly at the far post to connect with a brilliant bicycle kick from a Michail Antonio cross as the Hammers scored three second-half goals to seal a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at the London Stadium. A special strike.

21. Benito Carbone

Benito Carbone in action for Sheffield Wednesday against Liverpool in 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Benito Carbone never seemed to stay for very long at any of his clubs, but the Italian forward did stick around for three years at Sheffield Wednesday and he scored some memorable goals for the Owls.

One of those came against Newcastle in 1997. Carbone received the ball in the area with his back to goal some 15 yards out, controlled it with his chest and then took a touch with his right before sending an overhead kick across the goalkeeper and into the far corner. Poetry.

20. Marc Wilmots

Marc Wilmots scores an overhead kick for Belgium against Japan at the 2002 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marc Wilmots scored 28 goals for Belgium in his international career and five of those came at World Cups – two in 1998 and three in 2002.

The midfielder's first effort in 2002 was an opener against Japan in a 2-2 draw in the group stages and it came from an overhead kick. With the ball bouncing around and his back to goal, Wilmots improvised to hit an acrobatic effort from just over 10 yards out. Japan's goalkeeper got a touch, but could not stop it from going in at his right-hand post.

19. Emre Can

Emre Can scores a bicycle kick for Liverpool against Watford in May 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emre Can spent four seasons at Liverpool between 2014 and 2018 and scored 14 goals for the Reds. One stands out above all.

In a game against Watford in May 2017, the Germany midfielder connected with an acrobatic bicycle kick just inside the area, redirecting a Lucas Leiva cross into the top corner with a wonderful strike to win the match at Vicarage Road.

18. Rodrigo Taddei

Rodrigo Taddei celebrates with Daniele De Rossi after scoring for Roma against Cagliari in December 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo Taddei was not a prolific scorer for Roma, but the Brazilian wing-back netted some big goals for the Giallorossi in his nine years at the Stadio Olimpico.

Those included a memorable header against Real Madrid and an acrobatic effort against Juventus, but the best one of all came in a game at home to Cagliari in December 2006. Standing close to the penalty spot, Taddei leapt to power home an overhead kick from a Christian Panucci cross from the right. Beauty.

17. Dimitar Berbatov

Dimitar Berbatov scores an overhead kick for Manchester United against Liverpool in September 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dimitar Berbatov made a career out of scoring special goals and the brilliant Bulgarian produced one of his best for Manchester United in a game against rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford in September 2010.

With his back to goal just behind the penalty spot, Berbatov controlled a cross from Nani with his upper leg and then hit a stunning overhead effort with his right foot which flew into the corner via the crossbar. Caviar.

16. Marco van Basten

Marco van Basten in action for Ajax in 1986/87. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marco van Basten was one of the best strikers in the world in the late 1980s and early 1990s for Ajax, AC Milan and the Dutch national team.

Among the striker's many memorable goals are an unbelievable bicycle kick for Ajax against Den Bosch in November 1986 and a brilliant overhead effort from just inside the area for Milan versus IFK Goteborg in November 1992.

15. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi scores an overhead kick for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot in August 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi has scored all kinds of goals in his unbelievable career, but the Argentine attacker had to wait a long time before converting with an overhead kick.

Messi never scored one in a match for Barcelona, despite a number of attempts and an overhead assist for Luis Suarez in against Sampdoria in the Gamper Trophy in 2016. But he did get one for Paris Saint-Germain in August 2022. After controlling a pass from Leandro Paredes just inside the area, he scooped an overhead kick over the advancing Clermont Foot goalkeeper to round off a 5-0 win for PSG. One more for the collection.

14. Youri Djorkaeff

Youri Djorkaeff celebrates a goal for Inter against Atalanta in 1996. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Youri Djorkaeff spent three seasons at Inter in the late 1990s and scored 39 goals for the Nerazzurri in that time. One of those stands out above all the others.

In January 1997, the France forward connected with an unbelievable acrobatic effort from a tight angle after an initial shot by one of his team-mates had been saved and then half-cleared into the air by a Roma defender. Inter used the image of Djorkaeff's majestic leap on season tickets in the following campaign.

13. Marcelo Balboa

Marcelo Balboa (left) in action for the USA against Saudi Arabia at the 1994 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marcelo Balboa's brilliant overhead kick for USA against Colombia at the 1994 World Cup has been credited with helping launch Major League Soccer in the United States – even though it didn't go in.

Years later, the defender did hit the target with a spectacular overhead kick from a similar position in a game between the Colorado Rapids and Columbus Crew in 2000. It was named MLS Goal of the Year.

12. Trevor Sinclair

Trevor Sinclair in action for QPR against Newcastle in October 1995. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you haven't seen Trevor Sinclair's overhead kick for Queens Park Rangers against Barnsley in 1997, it is definitely worth your time.

Sinclair scored several acrobatic efforts in his career and after five years at QPR, he spent five successful seasons at West Ham, even earning a call-up to England's World Cup squad in 2002 as a late replacement for the injured Danny Murphy. He played in four games at the tournament too, but his finest moment came at Loftus Road in 1997, when he plucked a curling cross out of the air and hit an unbelievable overhead from the edge of the box which flew over the goalkeeper and into the top of the net. Breathtaking.

11. Marco Bressan

Mauro Bressan in action for Fiorentina against Hellas Verona in December 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mauro Bressan was not one of Fiorentina's most famous players and the midfielder never played for Italy, but in 1999 he scored one of the greatest goals in Champions League history.

With the scores level in a group game at home to Barcelona, there appeared little danger as the ball bounced following a clearance some 35 yards from goal, but Bressan turned and hit an outrageous bicycle kick which arced its way perfectly into the corner between the outstretched fingertips of goalkeeper Arnau and the crossbar. Wonderful.

10. Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho scores a bicycle kick for Barcelona against Villarreal in November 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldinho scored 94 goals for Barcelona and so many of them were spectacular – from his thunderous debut strike against Sevilla to his last for the club, an overhead kick against Atletico Madrid which brought applause from Lionel Messi on the bench.

And in November 2006, the Brazilian produced some sublime skill as he controlled a ball with his chest, turned and hit home a brilliant bicycle kick all in one motion in a 4-0 win at home to Villarreal. Wizard.

9. Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho scores an overhead kick for Manchester United against Everton at Goodison Park in November 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alejandro Garnacho grew up idolising Cristiano Ronaldo and the Argentine's former team-mate would have been proud of his overhead kick against Everton at Goodison Park in November 2023.

Waiting at the back of the area unmarked for a Diogo Dalot cross, the ball came in behind him, but he acrobatically launched himself into the air to power home an extraordinary bicycle kick which was described by Gary Neville on commentary for Sky Sports as the best he had "ever seen inside a stadium" in all his years playing and watching football. A special strike.

8. Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney scores an overhead kick for Manchester United against Manchester City in February 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney scored some sensational goals throughout his career, but his overhead kick winner for Manchester United against Manchester City might be the best of the lot.

Rooney found some space in the City area between two defenders and after Nani's cross was deflected, he adjusted to launch himself into the air and power home an extraordinary acrobatic effort to win the derby. It came off his shin, but who cares? It was incredible.

7. Philippe Mexes

Philippe Mexes celebrates after scoring an overhead kick for AC Milan against Anderlecht in the Champions League in November 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Philippe Mexes played as a centre-back for Auxerre, Roma and AC Milan in a solid career and won 29 international caps for France.

An occasional scorer of spectacular goals, Mexes produced an outrageous overhead kick in a Champions League clash against Anderlecht in 2012. The defender chested down a free-kick with his back to goal on the edge of the box over to the right, waited for the ball to come down and sent a looping overhead effort which went up and then down just in time to nestle into Silvio Proto's bottom corner with the goalkeeper left motionless. Art.

6. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates with his shirt off after scoring his fourth goal, an overhead kick from 30 yards out, for Sweden against England in November 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had already scored three goals for Sweden against England in a friendly fixture in Stockholm in November 2012, but he saved the best until last.

England goalkeeper Joe Hart had come out of his area to head the ball away, but could not get much on his attempted clearance and Ibrahimovic launched himself into the air to hit an overhead kick lob from 30 yards out and at a 45-degree angle into the unguarded net with his right foot. Sensational.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scores an overhead kick for Real Madrid against Juventus in the Champions League in April 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo's overhead kick for Real Madrid against Juventus in the teams' Champions League quarter-final first leg was so impressive that it earned him the applause of the home fans in Turin.

Standing close to the penalty spot, the Portuguese leapt to redirect a Dani Carvajal cross with an aesthetically perfect effort which flew past Gianluigi Buffon and inside the post. Ronaldo went on to sign for Juve that summer after nine seasons at Real Madrid.

4. Rivaldo

Rivaldo (right) and Carles Puyol celebrate after the Brazilian's overhead kick secures a 4-3 win over Valencia at Camp Nou in June 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rivaldo scored one of the greatest hat-tricks of all time in June 2001 to fire Barcelona to a 3-2 win over Valencia at Camp Nou and seal Champions League qualification for the Catalan club in dramatic style.

The Brazilian scored a brilliant free-kick to open the scoring and netted with another stunning strike from distance to make it 2-1. But he saved the best for last with the scores at 2-2 and time running out as he chested down a chipped pass from Frank de Boer with his back to goal and unleashed an unstoppable overhead kick from the edge of the area which flew into the bottom corner after 88 minutes. Unbelievable.

3. Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale launches himself into the air to score an overhead kick for Real Madrid against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gareth Bale had only been on the pitch for a couple of minutes when he launched himself into the air on the edge of the 18-yard box to fire a perfectly weighted overhead kick past Liverpool's Loris Karius from a Marcelo cross.

The Welshman's wonder strike set Real Madrid on their way to a third consecutive Champions League crown, with Bale later adding another in a 3-1 win. His overhead kick goes down as one of the best-ever Champions League final goals. Perhaps the greatest of them all. What a time to produce it.

2. Pele

Pele poses in front of Russell Young - Bicycle Kick as he launches Art, Life, Football at Halcyon Gallery in London in September 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is no doubt that Pele popularised the bicycle kick in the second half of the 20th Century. Unfortunately, with many matches not filmed in his era, footage is hard to come by.

Pele wrote in his autobiography that he scored "four or five" bicycle kicks in his career. One of those came in a match for New York Cosmos against Miami Toros, but his famous photo of a bicycle kick – which featured in the Art, Life, Football exhibition in 2015 – did not lead to a goal. And his most memorable overhead of all was scored not in a competitive match, but in the 1981 sports war film Escape to Victory.

1. Hugo Sanchez

Hugo Sanchez celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Logroñés in 1989. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hugo Sanchez scored acrobatic goals for fun during his career and finished as La Liga's top scorer five times – four with Real Madrid and once at Atletico.

The Mexican legend began practising overhead kicks at the age of four as he wanted to emulate his father, who was also a footballer. After thousands of attempts and help from his sister, who was a gymnast, he perfected the technique. Sanchez went on to score numerous bicycle kicks in his career. The most famous one of all came for Real Madrid against Logroñes in 1988. Aesthetically perfect, it was nicknamed "Señor gol" (which is Logroñes spelt backwards and means "Sir goal").