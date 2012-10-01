Prem Notes: Good and bad United, dominant Merseysiders, and the league's best clearer

Premier League analysis via some eye-opening stats from Opta, our partners on the Stats Zone app (now completely FREE)

Aston Villa 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Villa had 21 shots in this game, but only 3 were on target. Of their off-target shots, 4 were headed efforts, a round-high figure. West Brom made a round-high 8 blocks.



Manchester United 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Wayne Rooney assisted a goal for only the third time in his last 31 Premier League appearances. Paul Scholes made 148 passes and completed 135 in this game Ã¢ÂÂ more than any other player in a Premier League game this season. Nani attempted a round-high 13 crosses (plus 2 corners)... but none of them found a team-mate.



Everton 3-1 Southampton

Nikica Jelavic managed 11 touches in the Southampton box in this game, a weekend joint-high with StokeÃ¢ÂÂs Peter Crouch. Marouane Fellaini had a round-high 7 shots, including 3 blocked.



Fulham 1-2 Manchester City

Fulham mustered a round-low 3 shots from open play. City attempted a round-high 8 shots from outside this box.



Norwich City 2-5 Liverpool

Steven Gerrard created a round-high 5 goalscoring chances in this game, but none created a goal. LiverpoolÃ¢ÂÂs 5 goals came from just 6 shots on target.



Reading 2-2 Newcastle United

NewcastleÃ¢ÂÂs Michael Williamson made 24 clearances (14 headed), more than any other player in a Premier League match this season. Reading attempted 38 long balls in this game, a round-high figure.



Stoke City 2-0 Swansea City

Peter Crouch managed 11 touches in the Swansea box, a weekend joint-high with EvertonÃ¢ÂÂs Nikica Jelavic. Stoke only found a team mate with 57% of their throw-ins, the worst rate of any side this weekend.



Sunderland 1-0 Wigan Athletic

Steven Fletcher has scored with all 5 of his shots on target in the Premier League this season. Wigan won 22 fouls in this game: no team has won more in a game this season.



Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

Five of the 6 Premier League goals that Arsenal have scored this season have arrived in the 31-45 minute period of the game. Kieran Gibbs contested (9) and won (8) a league-high number of tackles this weekend.



