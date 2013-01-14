Prem Notes: Reading's late starters, QPR's non-starters, Chelsea shade Stoke, Baines tops Europe
Queens Park Rangers 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
- QPR have scored with just 8.1% of their shots so far this season. The last teams to have a worse shot conversion rate in a single Premier League season were Middlesbrough (7.7%) and Wigan (7.6%) in 2008-09.Ã¢ÂÂ¨
- QPR became the seventh team this season not to get a shot on target in a Premier League game Ã¢ÂÂ the fourth to fail at home.
- Ã¢ÂÂ¨Julio Cesar made 7 saves for QPR as they kept a clean sheet against Tottenham Ã¢ÂÂ more than any other keeper at the weekend.
Aston Villa 0-1 Southampton
- Aston Villa's Christian Benteke had a round-high 12 touches in the opposition box this weekend.
- Saints made the highest % of passes in the opposition half this weekend, 81%.
Everton 0-0 Swansea City
- Leighton Baines created 7 goalscoring chances in this match, meaning heÃ¢ÂÂs created 76 in the Premier League this season Ã¢ÂÂ more than any other player in the top five European leagues.
- Swansea's Ashley Williams made a joint round high 17 clearances in this game (Michael Williamson of Newcastle also 17).
Fulham 1-1 Wigan Athletic
- Franco Di Santo ended a run of 1095 Premier League minutes without a Premier League goal.
- Ã¢ÂÂ¨Shaun Maloney completed 39 of the 41 passes he attempted in the game, including all 18 of the passes he made in the final third of the pitch.
- Wigan had a joint high 15 unblocked shots at goal this weekend.
Norwich City 0-0 Newcastle United
- Newcastle attempted just five shots in this game Ã¢ÂÂ in no PL game this season have they attempted fewer.
- Norwich attempted more long passes than any other side this weekend.
- The Canaries conceded a round-low five fouls.
Reading 3-2 West Bromwich Albion
- Reading have scored the highest proportion of goals in the final 15 minutes of Premier League games this season (35%).
- 18% of all passes WBA attempted were long passes, the highest rate in the league this week.
Stoke City 0-4 Chelsea
- This was the first time that Stoke have conceded four goals in a Premier League home game.
- Stoke only had one fewer shot that Chelsea (12 v 13) and only one fewer on target (5 v 6).
- Chelsea were forced to make 33 headed clearances in this game Ã¢ÂÂ the most they have been forced to make this season and more than any other side this weekend.
Sunderland 3-0 West Ham United
- West HamÃ¢ÂÂs Daniel Potts won the most tackles of any player this weekend (7 from 7).
- Sunderland were caught offside a round-high 5 times.
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool
- Patrice Evra assisted 2 goals in a Premier League game for the first time in his career.
- Liverpool won just 1 corner in the game, the fewest they have managed to win in a Premier League game this season.
Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City
- Jack Wilshere was fouled the joint-most times of any player in any Premier League game this season (7).
- David Silva (114) had the most touches of any player this weekend.
