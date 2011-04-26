Prem sketch: Shocks as Torres scores for Chelsea and Arsenal concede

We really have to begin with the highlight of the weekend: Fernando Torres coming off the bench and finally notching a goal for his nearly new club Chelsea, keeping their title challenge alive with a 3-0 win over West Ham. It only took him a couple of months, so that ÃÂ£50m is looking like a bargain for a substitute.

For a moment it looked as though the sopping wet Stamford Bridge field had denied the sulking Spaniard to celebrate in front of his adoring fans, but luckily he was able to turn and slam the ball past a helpless Robert Green in the HammersÃ¢ÂÂ goal.

After the match Torres dedicated the goal to the fans who he says have been so patient and have really made him feel at home by singing the exact same song that Liverpool fans used to sing about him Ã¢ÂÂ theyÃ¢ÂÂre an original bunch over there arenÃ¢ÂÂt they?

Staying in the London area, the Arsenal side should really be commended this season: itÃ¢ÂÂs a miracle how they have been able to keep within fighting distance of Manchester United and Chelsea without the aid of a backbone. But on Sunday their challenge surely came to an end at Bolton's Reebok Stadium.

After the Gunners' calamitous last-minute defending last weekend it wasnÃ¢ÂÂt a great surprise when BoltonÃ¢ÂÂs Tamir Cohen did his dad proud, rising above the amoebas in the visiting defence and heading home a 90th-minute winner. Cue the once ice cool Arsene Wenger taking out his frustrations out on an innocent bottle of water for the third week in a row.

LetÃ¢ÂÂs finish on a lighter note, with a round of Guess the Goal. See if you can figure out who curled in this little beauty over the weekend, leaving the keeper grasping at thin air. No prizes this week, itÃ¢ÂÂs just for fun folks. Now go and get ready for the royal wedding to see if you can catch Mr BeckhamÃ¢ÂÂs latest efforts to get himself knighted.