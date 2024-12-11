Pub quiz football questions: FREE packs to download

Fancy some pub quiz football questions to take along to your weekly challenge?

Maybe you want to play with mates, test the family or just get some inspiration for your own teasers – well, FourFourTwo is the home of football quizzes and we've put together packs for you to download and pass off as your own.

Whether you're looking for straight question-and-answer quizzes or a picture round to take to a pub quiz, we've got you covered.

Download all

In these zip file, free to download, you'll find 10 packs of questions. All of them are sized to be A4, ready to print out and hand out around the room – or for you to read from. Whatever you fancy.

Five of these packs are question-and-answer, ranging in difficulty from the casual football fan to the expert. The other five of these packs are picture quizzes, testing your knowledge on badges, stadiums, cult Premier League stars and clubs represented simply by emojis. You'll get a question sheet with each one and a separate answer sheet.

If you can't get enough of football quizzes, be sure to check out the best on FourFourTwo. We have a Friday Football Quiz to help improve your ball knowledge, along with Premier League quizzes, and quizzes on all the big clubs.

Download all now

Q&A-style

Pub quiz question pack 1

Football pub quiz pack: level one (Image credit: Future)

Difficulty: ★☆☆☆☆

Let's start off gently. In this pack, we'll be asking you who play in El Clasico fixtures, who the all-time Premier League scorer is and who scored the Hand of God. If you're a regular on fourfourtwo.com, we know you've got this one covered.

Download this pack

Pub quiz question pack 2

Football pub quiz pack: level two (Image credit: Future)

Difficulty: ★★☆☆☆

A little more difficult, now. Do you know who played in the 2006 World Cup final? Who captained Manchester City during the last decade? And what was the score when England won the World Cup?

Download this pack

Pub quiz question pack 3

Pub quiz football pack: level 3 (Image credit: Future)

Difficulty: ★★★☆☆

An intermediate-level quiz that should test the average person in the room. If you know which club you would associate Elton John with, the Bundesliga's all-time scorer and the smallest nation to ever compete at a World Cup, this is your bag.

Download this pack

Pub quiz question pack 4

Football pub quiz pack: level four (Image credit: Future)

Difficulty: ★★★★☆

It's difficult but not quite Only Connect level just yet. In this pack, we're testing you on the opening goalscorer in the 2013 Champions League final, the number of draws Arsenal managed when they last won the title and the opening game of the 2002 World Cup.

Download this pack

Pub quiz question pack 5

Football pub quiz pack: level 5 (Image credit: Future)

Difficulty: ★★★★★

Now we're getting serious. Do you remember who won back-to-back Ballon d'Ors in the 1980s? What about the link between Justin Kluivert and Stefan Jovetic? This one's only for the anoraks among you.

Download this pack

Picture-style

British badges

Football pub quiz pack: British badges (Image credit: Future)

Difficulty: ★★★☆☆

A couple of clubs in here familiar to the Premier League fans among you, and a couple much further down. This is one that even the most casual fan can take part in, even if you have to be knowledgable to score top marks.

Download this pack

European badges

Football pub quiz pack: European badges (Image credit: Future)

Difficulty: ★★★★☆

European badges are, by definition, more difficult than British ones – but even so, there are a few here we'd fancy you to spot immediately. Others, however, may evade you…

Download this pack

English stadiums

Football pub quiz pack: English stadiums (Image credit: Future)

Difficulty: ★★☆☆☆

We've found pictures of stadiums from different angles and we just want you to name the ground. There are no trick questions, here – and none of them are too deep down the pyramid, so need to have done the 92 to take part, here.

Download this pack

Cult Premier League stars

Football pub quiz pack: Barclaysmen (Image credit: Future)

Difficulty: ★★★★☆

Ahh, Barclaysmen. We've dug up shots of 10 former Premier League stars who perhaps didn't grace the biggest of stages – but can you tell us this score of cult ballers? Some of them are difficult, we'll warn you…

Download this pack

Emoji clubs

Football pub quiz pack: Emoji clubs (Image credit: Future)

Difficulty: ★★★☆☆

Which club are we trying (desperately) to spell out using only the humble emoji? One that the likes of Roy Keane would growl at, no doubt – and no football knowledge needed at all to have a stab.

Download this pack