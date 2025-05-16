Friday Football Quiz, episode 63: Can you get 20 correct answers?
How many correct answers can you get?
We're back with yet another Friday Football Quiz for your pre-weekend fix of football trivia.
It's the perfect warm-up for while you get ready for the FA Cup final and the penultimate round of this season's Premier League fixtures. Work is over but don't switch your brain off just yet: FourFourTwo has another round of 20 questions to check whether your football knowledge is up to snuff.
This week's quiz starts fairly gently but gets tough from there, with questions about Sir Alex Ferguson's antics, EFL stadiums, and Champions League finals.
We're now up to episode 63 of our weekly speciality, and if you have missed any of our previous episodes up to this point, be sure to catch up on previous weeks by visiting the archive.
We've got 20 questions for you on a wide range of topics, and with it being a Friday, we've also decided there's no time limit.
Sign in to Kwizly, and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.
Don't forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.