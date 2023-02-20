Qatar bid for Manchester United: potential owner Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani's full statement on takeover

Two official bids were confirmed for Manchester United late last week, with billionaires Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe both putting forward proposals to the club to be the new owner.

Both profess to be Manchester United fans, and have begun to set out their plans both for purchasing the club, and what their ownership would look like.

What has the Qatari bidder said about his plan to take over Manchester United?

On Friday, Debruary 17, in an official statement on behalf of the bid, Sheaikh's team said:

"Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchester United Football Club.

"The bid plans to return the Club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and – above all – will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more.

"The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the Club supports.

"The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world.

"More details of the bid will be released, when appropriate, if and when the bid process develops.”

Is Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani's bid backed by the Qatari state?

This bid is not officially a state-backed takeover bid for Manchester United and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani says his interest is in a personal capacity. He is the Chairman of QIB, one of the leading banks in Qatar and was previously a board member of Credit Suisse Group AG and Credit Suisse AG, Zurich.

What are Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani's plans for Manchester United?

Those behind Sheikha Jassim's bid says he wants to "prioritise long-term and sustainable investment in all the club’s men’s and women’s teams, with a particular focus on youth development.

"It will significantly upgrade the Club’s infrastructure – including the stadium and training facilities – and create meaningful long-term benefits for the wider Manchester community.

"It will involve no debt and will look to invest in the club, infrastructure and the communities the club supports.

"Above all, it will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more."