QPR and Union Berlin entertain themselves on waterlogged pitch after abandoned friendly

The first friendly of QPR's short pre-season tour of Germany was called off on Saturday after just 13 minutes due to torrential rain, with thunderstorms making it impossible for the match to continue.

But that didn't stop players from both sides having a bit of fun as they belly-dived across the pitch in the packed-out stadium.

Both teams showed respect to their supporters by giving them a round of applause too, including the disappointed Hoops army who'd made the journey abroad.

The game has been re-scheduled for Monday at 6pm.

Stadion An der Alten Försterei in FourFourTwo's 100 Best Football Stadiums in the World

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com