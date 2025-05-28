Quiz! Can you name every London club in the top seven tiers of English football?

London boasted 17 professional football clubs at the start of the 2024/25 campaign

How well do you know your apples and pears?

For anyone totally unaware of cockney slang, apples and pears is short for stairs, and funnily enough has no relevance whatsoever in today's FourFourTwo quiz!

We want you to name the 30 football clubs from England's top seven tiers that play their football in the capital city of London.

Above, we have provided a handy map of all the teams' locations, just because we are feeling oh so generous on this occasion...

With just 12 minutes on the clock, you'd better think fast, as we need you to name the 30 teams in question from London.

Some of them will be easy, but once you get to the depths of the Southern Football League Premier Division South, you may need a helping hand. Fear not, log into Kwizly and we will, by magic, take away just one answer. How does that sound?

Remember to tweet your scores to us @FourFourTwo on X and share in your five-a-side group chat too.

Here are the locations for the clubs in question to help you out along the way! (Image credit: Future)

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

All right, after naming all things London football, we've got quizzes spanning the greatest rivalries, Premier League legends, and even a few curveballs to truly test your overall knowledge.

