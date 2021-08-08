Quiz! Can you guess 72 correct answers in the Big Football League quiz?

You have 20 minutes to give 72 correct answers, one on each of the 72 Football League clubs. The questions are in alphabetical order of the clubs.

The English Football League is the oldest such competition in the world. It was from 1888 that this structure was first born.

Originally, the Football League was just the one division, one competition, with mostly teams from the Midlands and north of England competing. It took just four years to add a second division.

Nowadays, there are the three divisions, which sit just below the Premier League. And some say that the true magic of the sport is more alive on these branches of the sport than the very top. There's so much history and tradition within each of the 72 Football League sides - so we've compiled questions on each one.

You've got 20 minutes and this is multiple choice. How well do you know the Football League?

