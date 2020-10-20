Quiz! Can you name every Champions League group winner since 2010/11?

Five minutes on the clock, 80 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send to some friends!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club ever?

You can almost hear the anthem already, can't you?

There's nothing quite like the Champions League. The ball, the logo, the nights where anything can - and does - happen. It's produced some of the most iconic moments in the history of football, there's no denying it.

Tonight, it starts all over again. The remontadas, the last-minute, ruled-out Raheem Sterling winners, the managers running the length of a touchline to celebrate, the Ronaldo bullet headers and the Messi slalom runs. You ready for it?

You may have your ideas of who will make it out of the groups this time around but right now, we're looking for who's done it over the last ten seasons. Go!

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

RICH JOLLY We could finally see the 'new' Chelsea this weekend: does Frank Lampard know what it looks like?

RANKED! The 10 best playmakers in the world

FIFA 21 17 essential tips from FIFA experts, pro players and YouTube stars