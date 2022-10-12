Rangers vs Liverpool live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Rangers vs Liverpool live stream, Wednesday 12 October, 8pm BST

Rangers vs Liverpool live stream and match preview

Looking for a Rangers vs Liverpool live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

An all-British encounter between Rangers (opens in new tab) and Liverpool (opens in new tab) sees the hosts needing a win to stay in the Champions League and the visitors chasing their third victory from four in Group A.

Back in the Champions League after 11 years away, Rangers have found it tough going. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have yet to score, although their defeats have become gradually narrower (4-0 vs Ajax, 0-3 vs Napoli, and 2-0 vs Liverpool at Anfield last week). But the omens aren't good for the Gers: they've not netted in any of their last five European games against English teams, of which they've lost four.

Liverpool's stuttering start to the campaign continued on Sunday as they lost 3-2 away to Arsenal, finishing the weekend 10th in the Premier League table. Jurgen Klopp's Reds have picked up as many wins in the Champions League (2) as they have domestically so far in 2022/23, and victory at Ibrox will take last season's runners-up a step closer to reaching the knockout rounds for the sixth consecutive season.

Team news

Liverpool have endured a torrid time with injuries this term, and they could be without eight players for the trip north of the border. The Reds lost Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Luis Diaz at Arsenal, with only the former potentially available tonight. Andy Robertson, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Arthur and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain sidelined.

Rangers have no fresh injury concerns but remain without John Souttar, Filip Helander, Kemar Roofe, Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence – of whom only the latter has featured in 2022/23.

Form

Rangers: LWWLW

Liverpool: LWDWL

Referee

Slavko Vincic of Slovenia will be the referee for Rangers vs Liverpool.

Stadium

Rangers vs Liverpool will be played at Ibrox.

Elsewhere in the group

The night's other Group A game between Napoli and Ajax kicks off at 5:45pm BST.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday 12 October and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Champions League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

International TV rights

• UK: BT Sport (opens in new tab) – which you can get with a non-subscription £25 monthly pass (opens in new tab)

• USA: Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) – plans start at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) with a seven day free trial

• Canada: DAZN (opens in new tab) – which you can get with a non-subscription $24.99 monthly pass (opens in new tab)

• Australia: Stan Sport (opens in new tab) – this is from $20 a month (opens in new tab) (including a $10 Stan basic subscription) and comes with a seven day free trial

• New Zealand: Spark Sport (opens in new tab) – a subscription is $24.99 a month (opens in new tab), with a seven day free trial