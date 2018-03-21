Remember the Greek Superleague's armed pitch invader? He's now a billionaire...
The name Ivan Savvidi might not ring a bell – until you recall the story of his gun-wielding protest last week. Well, things are looking up for the world's most notorious pitch invader...
Ivan Savvidi has had a strange couple of weeks. The Georgia-born Greek businessman with a controlling interest in Superleague side PAOK became notorious 10 days ago when he entered the field of play - armed - to protest a disallowed goal.
Yes, him.
Anyway, late March is going rather better for Savvidi - whose actions have subsequently caused the suspension of the Greek domestic league - and he has recently become a billionaire.
Alongside his footballing interests, he also owned Donskoy Tabak, a cigarette company which specialises in flavoured tobacco, and they've reached an agreement to be taken over by Japan Tobacco Inc for an eye-watering $1.6bn.
For what it's worth, Savvidi apologised for his actions at the beginning of the month, telling PAOK's official website: “I had absolutely no right to enter the pitch the way I did. My only aim was to protect tens of thousands of PAOK fans from provocation, riots and casualties. Please believe I had no intention to engage in a brawl with our opponents or the referees. And I obviously did not threaten anybody.”
Well, not obviously...
